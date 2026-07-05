FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 continues today with two blockbuster fixtures as five-time champions Brazil take on giant-killers Norway before co-hosts Mexico face England in a high-voltage clash.

Brazil will be aiming to continue their march towards a record-extending sixth World Cup title after edging Japan in the Round of 32, but Norway have already proved they can upset the odds by eliminating Ivory Coast and will look to spring another surprise.

The second match of the day promises to be equally captivating as co-hosts Mexico enjoy home support at the iconic Estadio Azteca against England, who progressed after defeating DR Congo. With a place in the quarterfinals at stake, both teams will be eager to deliver under pressure.

Brazil vs Norway: Selecao wary of fearless Norway Brazil will enter the Round of 16 as favourites after overcoming Japan in the previous round, with their attacking depth and tournament pedigree making them one of the leading contenders for the title. However, Norway have emerged as one of the surprise packages of the tournament, producing disciplined displays and knocking out Ivory Coast to reach this stage. ALSO READ: FIFA WC: Mbappe delivers as France pass their toughest tactical test yet The Scandinavian side will rely on its organised defence and quick transitions to trouble Brazil, while the South Americans will look to dominate possession and make their quality count in the final third.

Mexico vs England: Co-hosts eye famous win at Azteca Co-hosts Mexico face arguably their biggest challenge of the tournament when they host England in Mexico City. El Tri booked their place in the Round of 16 with a victory over Ecuador and will hope the passionate home crowd at the Estadio Azteca can inspire another memorable performance. England, meanwhile, advanced after beating DR Congo and will be aiming to end Mexico's dream run. With both teams possessing attacking quality and contrasting styles, the contest is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the Round of 16. FIFA World Cup 2026 pre-QF: Today's schedule Date (IST) Time (IST) Match Round July 6, 2026 1:30 AM Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 July 6, 2026 5:30 AM Mexico vs England Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: July 6 matches live streaming and telecast details Which two teams will feature in the first Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 6? Brazil and Norway will meet in the opening Round of 16 fixture on July 6 at 1:30 am IST. Which two teams will feature in the second Round of 16 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on July 6? Mexico and England will square off in the second Round of 16 match on July 6 at 5:30 am IST. Where to watch the live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches in India?