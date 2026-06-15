FIFA World Cup 2026 today's schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its fifth day with the spotlight shifting to Groups G and H as four more nations begin their quest for glory across the United States.

Former world champions Spain finally take the field for the first time in the tournament, while Belgium face a tricky challenge against an Egyptian side spearheaded by Mohamed Salah. Elsewhere, Uruguay open their campaign against Saudi Arabia and Iran look to make a strong start against New Zealand.

With several title contenders and potential dark horses in action, Day 5 promises another fascinating chapter in the expanded 48-team World Cup.

Spain await Yamal decision ahead of Cape Verde clash Spain kick off their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in what will be the first-ever World Cup meeting between the two nations. The biggest talking point surrounding La Roja remains the fitness of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona star has been managing a hamstring issue in the build-up to the tournament, with Spain carefully monitoring his workload ahead of the opener. Even without Yamal at full strength, Spain boast one of the most complete squads in the competition. Midfield orchestrators Rodri and Pedri are expected to dictate possession, while captain Mikel Oyarzabal will shoulder much of the attacking responsibility.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1 in opener Cape Verde, meanwhile, arrive as underdogs but will relish the opportunity to test themselves against one of Europe's elite sides on the biggest stage. Belgium face dangerous Egypt led by Mohamed Salah One of the most intriguing fixtures of Day 5 sees Belgium take on Egypt in Seattle. Egypt's hopes largely revolve around the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, who remains the country's talisman and biggest threat despite entering the latter stages of his career. Alongside him, forward Omar Marmoush provides additional firepower and creativity.

Belgium, however, still possess an experienced core featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. FIFA World Cup Day 5 schedule Match Group Venue Kick-off (IST) Spain vs Cape Verde G Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 10:30 PM (June 15) Belgium vs Egypt G Lumen Field, Seattle 12:30 AM (June 16) Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia H Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 3:30 AM (June 16) Iran vs New Zealand H SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles 6:30 AM (June 16) With both nations harbouring ambitions of reaching the knockout rounds, an opening victory could prove decisive in shaping Group G. Uruguay target winning start against Saudi Arabia

South American giants Uruguay begin their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia in Miami. Uruguay arrive with a squad packed with quality, headlined by midfield engine Federico Valverde and striker Darwin Núñez. Their physicality, intensity and tournament experience make them one of the most dangerous sides outside the traditional favourites. Saudi Arabia will once again look towards veteran winger Salem Al-Dawsari for inspiration. The Green Falcons earned worldwide admiration with their famous upset over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup and will be eager to create another memorable moment. Iran seek strong opening against New Zealand