FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have made it to the Round of 32?

The knockout picture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape. Seven teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while several heavyweight nations still have work to do heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures.

Which teams have qualified?

With one round of group-stage matches remaining, seven nations have officially booked their places in the Round of 32.

Argentina (Group J Winners)

The defending champions have once again lived up to expectations. Argentina have already wrapped up top spot in Group J and will face the Group H runners-up in Miami on July 3.

Colombia (Group K) Colombia have quietly emerged as one of the tournament's most consistent teams. Qualification is secured, and they now have the opportunity to finish top of Group K. France (Group I) Despite being placed in one of the toughest groups, France have safely navigated their way into the knockout rounds. Didier Deschamps' side will now focus on securing first place. Germany (Group E Winners) Germany have become the first team to mathematically win their group. Their dominant performances have made them one of the strongest contenders heading into the knockout phase. Mexico (Group A Winners)

The hosts have delivered in front of home support, securing top spot in Group A and guaranteeing a favourable Round of 32 tie in Mexico City. Norway (Group I) Powered by Erling Haaland, Norway have reached the knockout stages for the first time in the modern era and remain in contention for top spot in Group I. United States (Group D Winners) Switzerland (Group B winners) The Swiss have managed to win their group as they beat co-hosts Canada 2-1 in their group game to give them 7 points on the table while Canada finish with 4 points. Brazil (Group C winners) Brazil edged out as Group C winners on the night after their comfortable 3-0 victory against Scotland. While Morocco won 4-2 against Haiti in their match, the Selecao managed to top the table because of their goal difference with the head to head being tied due to both sides palying out a draw against each other earlier. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: England, Ghana lead RO32 qualification race in Group L FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Schedule (IST) Date Time (IST) Match 29/06/26 00:30:00 TBD vs TBD 29/06/26 22:30:00 TBD vs TBD 30/06/26 02:00:00 Germany vs TBD 30/06/26 06:30:00 TBD vs TBD 30/06/26 22:30:00 TBD vs TBD 01/07/26 02:30:00 TBD vs TBD 01/07/26 06:30:00 Mexico vs TBD 01/07/26 21:30:00 TBD vs TBD 02/07/26 01:30:00 TBD vs TBD 02/07/26 05:30:00 USA vs TBD 02/07/26 00:30:00 TBD vs TBD 03/07/26 04:30:00 TBD vs TBD 03/07/26 08:30:00 TBD vs TBD 03/07/26 23:30:00 TBD vs TBD 04/07/26 03:30:00 Argentina vs TBD 04/07/26 07:00:00 TBD vs TBD Another host nation making headlines. The USA have won Group D and will stay on home soil for the Round of 32, further fueling hopes of a deep tournament run.The Swiss have managed to win their group as they beat co-hosts Canada 2-1 in their group game to give them 7 points on the table while Canada finish with 4 points.Brazil edged out as Group C winners on the night after their comfortable 3-0 victory against Scotland. While Morocco won 4-2 against Haiti in their match, the Selecao managed to top the table because of their goal difference with the head to head being tied due to both sides palying out a draw against each other earlier.

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Third-Place Standings Rank Team Pts GF-GA GD Matches Played 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 5-6 -1 3 2 Sweden 3 6-6 0 2 3 Scotland 3 1-4 0 3 4 Croatia 3 3-4 -1 2 5 Algeria 3 2-4 -2 2 6 Paraguay 3 2-4 -2 2 7 Cape Verde 2 2-2 0 2 8 Belgium 2 1-1 0 2 9 Czechia 1 2-3 -1 2 --- Qualification Cut-off Line --- --- --- --- 10 DR Congo 1 1-2 -1 2 11 Ecuador 1 0-1 -1 2 12 Senegal 0 3-6 -3 2 Teams Already Eliminated

Five nations have already seen their World Cup dreams come to an end: Haiti (Group C) Jordan (Group J) Panama (Group L) Tunisia (Group F) Türkiye (Group D) Qatar (Group B) Biggest Qualification Battles Still To Be Decided: Spain vs Uruguay: Group H's Blockbuster Finale One of the standout fixtures of the final matchday. Spain lead Group H but have not yet mathematically qualified. Uruguay know a victory would guarantee progression and could even see them finish top. At the same time, Cape Verde remain firmly in contention, meaning every goal across the group could prove decisive.

Why it matters: Two potential knockout contenders fighting for survival and group positioning. Belgium and Iran Fighting for Survival Group G remains completely open. Egypt currently occupy pole position, but Belgium and Iran are level on points entering the final round. A single goal could be the difference between qualification and elimination. Why it matters: One of Europe's dark horses could crash out before the knockout rounds. Portugal Under Pressure in Group K Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have yet to secure qualification. While Colombia are already through, Portugal still need a result to guarantee progression. Tournament debutants Uzbekistan and DR Congo remain alive heading into the final day.

Why it matters: A shock Portugal elimination would be among the biggest stories of the tournament. Netherlands, Japan and Sweden in Direct Shootout Group F is the only group without a qualified team entering the final round. The Netherlands, Japan and Sweden are all still in contention for the automatic spots. Why it matters: Three strong footballing nations chasing just two places. England and Ghana Eye Group L Qualification England remain favourites to progress but have not yet secured their place. Ghana are also in a strong position, while Croatia still retain outside hopes.