FIFA World Cup: How Pocchetino reshaped the United States football team

The United States could hardly have asked for a better start to its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. In front of a packed home crowd, following a star-studded opening ceremony and months of growing anticipation, the USMNT dismantled Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. Yet beyond the scoreline, the performance offered something even more significant: evidence that Mauricio Pochettino's project is beginning to take shape.

For much of the past two decades, the United States has been viewed as a team capable of reaching knockout rounds but rarely one expected to challenge football's traditional powers. Under Pochettino, that perception may finally be changing.

A Team Playing With Purpose The result itself was impressive, but the manner of victory stood out even more. The United States overwhelmed Paraguay during a breathtaking first half, scoring three times while dominating possession and pressing relentlessly. Their intensity, movement and attacking confidence reflected a side that knew exactly what it wanted to do. Under previous managers, the USMNT often relied on athleticism and organisation. Under Pochettino, there appears to be a clearer footballing identity. The Argentine has introduced a more aggressive style built around high pressing, quick transitions and proactive possession. Against Paraguay, the visitors struggled to cope with the speed and energy of the American attack.

"The players have embraced the challenge of playing on the front foot," Pochettino said after the match. "We want to be brave, we want to attack, and we want to compete with the best teams in the world." Building Belief Ahead of a Home World Cup When Mauricio Pochettino arrived as USMNT head coach in September 2024, he inherited a team that had already undergone a significant tactical evolution under Gregg Berhalter. The former manager had moved the United States away from the more reactive style seen during Jurgen Klinsmann's tenure and established a possession-oriented approach built around positional play, structured pressing and ball control.

Under Berhalter, the team increased its average possession figures considerably while also becoming more defensively secure. His tactical adjustments, including the use of a fluid 3-4-3 shape in possession, helped create numerical advantages across the pitch and reduced the number of goals conceded. Rather than dismantling that foundation, Pochettino chose to refine it. The Argentine introduced greater verticality, intensity and attacking freedom while retaining many of the positional principles that had already been established within the squad. His philosophy is centred around aggressive movement, tactical flexibility and constant adaptation depending on the phase of play. Early reports suggested the transition was demanding, with players required to combine high physical output with sophisticated positional rotations. Over time, however, the squad has become increasingly comfortable within the system.

Defensively, the United States typically operates in either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 structure. The team generally adopts a mid-block, allowing it to remain compact without retreating too deep or pressing excessively high. This setup focuses on protecting central areas and forcing opponents toward the flanks, where pressing triggers can be activated more effectively. ALSO READ: Will Neymar play in Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Morocco? The double pivot in midfield plays a crucial role, providing defensive protection while helping maintain balance during transitions. In possession, the shape often transforms into a 3-2-5 system. This structure allows the United States to create overloads in advanced areas, stretch opposition defences and sustain pressure in the attacking third.

What makes Pochettino's version particularly effective is its reliance on player profiles. The system is carefully designed to maximise the individual strengths of key personnel, enabling the team to combine tactical organisation with attacking freedom. That confidence was visible throughout the opening match. Despite the pressure of playing in front of a home crowd and carrying the expectations of a host nation, the United States looked composed and fearless. "This tournament is about believing in ourselves," Pochettino said. "If you don't believe you can compete with the biggest teams, you have already lost before stepping onto the pitch."

The victory has also injected fresh excitement into a fanbase that had shown mixed levels of enthusiasm before the tournament began. A convincing opening win not only earned three points but also gave supporters a reason to dream. A Golden Generation Taking Shape Pochettino has inherited arguably the most talented player pool in American football history. Several key players now compete regularly in Europe's top leagues, bringing valuable experience from elite environments. Against Paraguay, that quality was evident. Christian Pulisic orchestrated attacks before being withdrawn as a precaution, while Folarin Balogun delivered a clinical display in front of goal. Gio Reyna added the finishing touch with a spectacular late strike that underlined the attacking depth available to the squad. The challenge for Pochettino has been turning individual talent into a cohesive unit. Against Paraguay, the signs were encouraging.