Fifa World Cup: Iran salvage 2-2 draw against New Zealand amid flag row

Iran began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a spirited 2-2 draw against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, but football was only part of the story as political tensions, protests and a dispute over pre-revolutionary Iranian flags formed the backdrop to the Group G encounter.

Twice New Zealand took the lead through Eli Just and twice Iran responded, first via veteran defender Ramin Rezaeian and later through Mohamed Mohebi's superb second-half header.

The result leaves all four teams in Group G level on one point after Belgium and Egypt also played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

New Zealand strike first as Just shines New Zealand made the brighter start and were rewarded when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood. The goal gave the All Whites an early advantage and briefly silenced large sections of a crowd that appeared overwhelmingly supportive of Iran. Team Melli gradually settled into the contest and found a route back into the match shortly after the half-hour mark. Following a blocked effort inside the penalty area, Rezaeian reacted quickest to poke the loose ball beyond the advancing goalkeeper and restore parity.

The equaliser sparked loud celebrations among Iranian supporters, many of whom had spent the build-up to the game navigating the emotional intersection of football and politics. Just and Wood combine again New Zealand regained control early in the second half through another piece of quality involving their two standout performers. The move began on the left flank through Liberato Cacace before Just drove forward and exchanged passes with Wood. The veteran striker returned the ball with a clever lay-off, allowing Just to race through and finish emphatically past Alireza Beiranvand. The strike restored New Zealand's lead and threatened to derail Iran's comeback hopes.

Mohebi's moment of magic Iran's response arrived 10 minutes later and featured one of the finest goals of the tournament so far. A magnificent diagonal pass switched play from the left side of the pitch to the advancing Ramin Rezaeian on the right flank. The experienced defender controlled the ball, steadied himself and delivered a precise cross into the area. Mohebi escaped the attention of defender Michael Boxall and met the delivery with a glancing header that flew in off the far post. The finish gave the goalkeeper no chance and ensured Iran secured a share of the points.

For Iran, the goal was reward for their persistence. For New Zealand, it extended an unwanted statistic as the All Whites remain without a victory in seven World Cup matches. Anthem boos and divided loyalties The football unfolded against a politically charged backdrop. Before kick-off, some supporters booed Iran's national anthem while others responded by loudly chanting "Iran, Iran" throughout the match. The atmosphere reflected divisions within sections of the Iranian-American community, many of whom remain deeply split over how to support the national team while also expressing opposition to the government in Tehran. Outside SoFi Stadium, several hundred protesters gathered carrying anti-government placards and banners.

Some Iranian supporters said attending the match would amount to endorsing the current regime, while others argued that the players should be supported regardless of political developments. The tensions were heightened by the broader geopolitical situation involving Iran and the United States, adding another layer of significance to the fixture. Pre-revolutionary flags return despite FIFA ban One of the biggest talking points came from the stands, where dozens of supporters displayed Iran's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag despite FIFA's efforts to prohibit it. The flag, associated with Iran's Shah-led monarchy before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has become a symbol used by sections of the Iranian diaspora and opponents of the current government.

In one particularly symbolic moment, a group of supporters unfurled the flags in response to the display of the official Iranian state flag during pre-match ceremonies. Iran's Pre-revolutionary flags return despite FIFA ban Although FIFA had secured legal backing for its ban only hours before the match, several supporters appeared to have brought the flags into the venue. Court upholds FIFA's decision The controversy had reached the courts on the eve of the match. An Iranian supporter, backed by the Institute for Voice of Liberty, challenged FIFA's decision to prohibit the Lion and Sun flag from World Cup venues, arguing that the restriction infringed freedom of speech.

The case was heard at an emergency hearing in Los Angeles just hours before kick-off. Judge Curtis A. Kin rejected the challenge and ruled that FIFA's ban could remain in force. “Free speech is incredibly important, it is sacred, a bedrock of our society, but it is not without limitation, such as private actor, on private property, and as shown by previous cases, regulating in reasonable way. I deny the application.” The judge also cited practical concerns around security and event management. “There may be harm to some 2,500 staff members who have to deal with safety protocols,” he said.