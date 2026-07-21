FIFA World Cup offered unique stage for US hospitality, says Brand USA

FIFA World Cup 2026 created an "extraordinary opportunity" to showcase the energy, authenticity and welcoming hospitality of the United States, Brand USA president Fred Dixon has said.

The destination marketing organisation for the US, Brand USA unveiled an all-new social-first series, 'More to Love', on the day of the World Cup final (Sunday), thanking international fans who travelled to and through the US during the 2026 World Cup and inviting them to return and experience more of the country, according to a statement issued by it.

In line with the campaign, the destination marketing firm, beginning July 20, started boosting the content online with paid amplification in several countries, including India.

The football World Cup was a 48-team event that played out over the US, Canada and Mexico, and brought football fans to these countries from across the world. Spain lifted the trophy by defeating defending champion Argentina 1-0 in the final. "The World Cup created an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the energy, authenticity and welcoming hospitality of the United States," said Dixon, president and CEO of Brand USA. "Insights from our AI-enabled trip planning hub showed that fans wanted to experience much more than the matches, planning road trips between host cities and visits to national parks as part of their journeys," he was quoted as saying in the statement.