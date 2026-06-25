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FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco FIFA WC preview
Morocco FIFA WC preview
AP Atlanta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 6:06 AM IST
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Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years. 

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Rahimi's deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.

Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 6:06 AM IST

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