FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years.

Rahimi's deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.

Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.