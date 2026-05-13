Football WC 2026: Arizona's Tuscan ready to host Iran amid West Asia War

As geopolitical tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran continue to dominate headlines, preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are moving ahead in Arizona, where Iran’s national football team is still expected to set up its tournament base camp.

Iran, also known as Team Melli, is scheduled to stay in Tucson ahead of the World Cup next month, even as uncertainty remains around the broader political and security situation involving the country.

Tucson preparing to host Team Melli

The city of Tucson in Arizona has been officially designated as Iran’s training base during the tournament. The team is expected to use the Kino Sports Complex as its primary facility before travelling to Los Angeles and Seattle for group-stage matches.

According to Kino Sports Complex director Sarah Hanna, preparations have continued without interruption despite rising tensions between the two nations. “We’re just excited to host them here, and we’re going to give them a positive experience,” Hanna told AFP. Ground staff are reportedly maintaining FIFA-standard conditions, including carefully managing the grass height and overall pitch quality. Security arrangements, accommodation bookings and operational planning are also being finalised well in advance of the tournament. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: The big day for all 48 teams to unveil their squads “Right now, I’m probably averaging about 12 to 20 meetings regarding this training facility a week,” Hanna said. “From our concessionaire for food and beverage … to lots of grounds meetings with FIFA coming out to check.” he added.

Political tensions continue in the background The preparations come during a prolonged military and diplomatic standoff involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Although a ceasefire has technically been in place for weeks, tensions remain unresolved amid naval restrictions, sanctions and regional instability. Despite speculation regarding Iran’s participation, FIFA has maintained that the team will compete in the World Cup as scheduled. “As far as we’re concerned, it’s 100 percent on, and it’s never been off,” Hanna said. “Since they’ve been identified as the team, we’ve been moving forward as them as our team until we hear something different from FIFA.”

Iran’s football federation has also publicly stated that the national team intends to participate, while reportedly seeking assurances related to visas, staff treatment and security arrangements. Trump comments sparked debate Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump raised concerns over Iran’s participation by questioning whether it would be safe for the players to travel to the United States. “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump wrote in a social media post. However, locals in Tucson and members of the football community have largely rejected the idea that the Iranian squad would face hostility.

Jon Pearlman, president of FC Tucson, insisted the city would welcome the team. “I don’t think President Trump or any part of our government will make it their business to make them feel unwelcome or unsafe,” Pearlman said. “I think it will do the opposite.” Football community backs Iran’s participation Tucson’s sporting community has continued to emphasise football’s role in bringing people together during periods of political conflict. At the Kino Sports Complex, Iran’s players are expected to have access to gym facilities, recovery areas, massage rooms and training equipment throughout the tournament. “We welcome them with open arms,” Pearlman said. “We are part of the world soccer community. We are part of what FIFA is trying to do, and we believe the game is something that brings nations together, not drives them apart.” he added.