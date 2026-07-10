France vs Morocco LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: Morocco eyeing revenge vs FRA; Kickoff at 1:30 AM

France will look to continue its FIFA World Cup 2026 title defence when it faces Morocco in a blockbuster quarterfinal at Gillette Stadium on Thursday. The clash is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, where France defeated Morocco 2-0 before eventually losing an epic final to Argentina. This time, however, Morocco enters the contest with greater confidence and experience, hoping to script history by reaching the last four once again.

Les Bleus have looked one of the strongest teams in the tournament despite being tested in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16. Kylian Mbappé's penalty proved decisive in that encounter, and the French captain remains central to his side's ambitions. With seven goals already in the tournament, Mbappé is firmly in contention for the Golden Boot and continues to lead France's charge towards a third consecutive World Cup semifinal.

ALSO READ: One in five Fifa World Cup goals came from substitutes. Who benefits most? Morocco, meanwhile, arrives unbeaten in 34 matches dating back to August 2025 and has impressed with its technical quality and disciplined style of play. The Atlas Lions are expected to dominate possession, but they will need to be wary of France's devastating counter-attacking threat, which has produced a tournament-high number of direct attacks.

France is likely to be without midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is still recovering from an adductor injury sustained before the Paraguay clash. Marcus Thuram is expected to return to the squad after recovering from a minor knock, while Didier Deschamps faces selection decisions involving Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué and Lucas Digne.

With both teams in excellent form and carrying long unbeaten runs, another thrilling knockout encounter is expected as France and Morocco battle for a place in the World Cup semifinals.

France vs Morocco lineups

France: Mike Maignan - Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Jules Kounde - Manu Kone, Aiden Rabiot - Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele - Kylain Mbappe. Morocco: Yassine Bounou - Noussair Mazraoui, Issa Diop, Anass Salah-Eddine, Achraf Hakimi - Ayyoub Bouaddi, Chemsdine Talbi, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui - Brahim Diaz.

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live telecast: The QF clash between France vs Morocco will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 QF live streaming: The QF clash between France vs Morocco will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.