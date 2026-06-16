Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Senegal keep France under pressure; FRA 0-0 SEN(1st half)
Live New Update

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Senegal keep France under pressure; FRA 0-0 SEN(1st half)

France vs Senegal LIVE UPDATES: Having reached the final in each of the last two editions, Les Bleus arrive among the favourites once again, but they face a Senegal side eager to make a statement

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
France vs Senegal FIFA WC 2026 live updates
France vs Senegal FIFA WC 2026 live updates

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 1:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

France will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal today, with Didier Deschamps' side aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy.
 
Having reached the final in each of the last two editions, Les Bleus arrive among the favourites once again, but they face a Senegal side eager to make a statement in what is expected to be one of the toughest tests in Group I.

France boosted by return of Saliba

France head into the opener with an almost fully fit squad after William Saliba returned to full training following a recent back problem. Jules Kounde has also overcome a minor knock, leaving Deschamps with plenty of options.
 
Kylian Mbappe will lead an attack that is expected to feature Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are set to anchor the midfield. Les Bleus have won four of their last five matches, including victories over Brazil and Colombia, and wrapped up their preparations with a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland.

Senegal ready to challenge favourites

Senegal enter the tournament with most of their key players available, with Sadio Mane set to feature in a World Cup for the first time since missing the 2022 edition through injury. Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye has also recovered from a minor concern, while Nicolas Jackson is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.
 
Coach Pape Thiaw is likely to opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with Kalidou Koulibaly leading the defence in front of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Lions of Teranga recorded victories over Peru and Gambia during their preparations, although they finished their warm-up schedule with a defeat to the United States and a draw against Saudi Arabia. Despite France entering as favourites, Senegal will believe they have the quality to spring an upset.

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal: Starting 11

France starting 11: Mike Maignan (GK), Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (C), Michael Olise, Desire Doue
 
Senegal starting 11: Edouard Mendy (GK), Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Diouf, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal live streaming:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
 
Check all the live updates of the France vs Senegal match in FIFA World Cup 2026 here

1:15 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Injury scare for Senegal

39": Olise drives through the centre before the ball reaches Kounde, whose delivery into the box is behind the advancing French attackers. At the other end, Sarr goes down in discomfort, prompting a stoppage in play for treatment.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

1:11 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Another chance goes begging

36": Camara attempts to release Sarr down the right flank, but the pass is overhit and rolls out of play, handing France a goal kick.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

1:05 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal continues to press

33": Senegal continues to keep France's defence under pressure with high-line press, but they are still unable to find a goal. The deadlock continues.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

12:59 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Hyderation break underway

26": The first hydration break of the game is now underway, with neither side having any goal to show for. The game has started to slow down, but we can expect both sides to push harder towards the end of the first half.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

12:49 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: France fighting back

16": France have finally staretd to push back as they are testing Senegal's defence. 
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

12:41 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Brillaint run from Jackson

7": Senegal's Nicolas Jackson produces a brilliant solo run from the midfield, but was surrounded by the time he reached France's box. Still no goal.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

12:37 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal starts on front

3": Senegal is off to an aggressive start, and they are already putting France defenders under pressure.
 
Score: France 0-0 Senegal (1st half)

12:29 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Match underway

Players of both sides are out for the national anthems. The game will begin soon after.

12:20 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal ready to test favourites

Senegal will have key figures Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye available, with Nicolas Jackson expected to lead the line in a 4-3-3 system under Pape Thiaw. The Lions of Teranga enjoyed mixed results in their warm-up games but possess enough quality to challenge tournament favourites France.

12:10 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: France boosted by return of Saliba

France have received a major boost ahead of their opener with William Saliba and Jules Kounde returning to full fitness, leaving Didier Deschamps with a near full-strength squad. Kylian Mbappe is set to lead a star-studded attack as Les Bleus arrive in strong form, having won four of their last five matches.

12:00 AM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Kickoff time

The France vs Senegal match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off at 12;30 AM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.

11:50 PM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal starting 11

Senegal starting 11: Edouard Mendy (GK), Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Diouf, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr

11:43 PM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: France starting 11

France starting 11: Mike Maignan (GK), Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (C), Michael Olise, Desire Doue

11:30 PM

France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match 17 between France and Senegal. It will be a big game, as today's Group I match could be decisive in the knockout race. The two sides also have Norway in their group, who are in a brilliant form, which means winning tonight's game becomes even more important. But who will walk out with a win tonight, or will we see another draw? Stay tuned to find out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :FranceFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News