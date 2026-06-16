France vs Senegal LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Senegal keep France under pressure; FRA 0-0 SEN(1st half)

France will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal today, with Didier Deschamps' side aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the trophy.

Having reached the final in each of the last two editions, Les Bleus arrive among the favourites once again, but they face a Senegal side eager to make a statement in what is expected to be one of the toughest tests in Group I.

France boosted by return of Saliba

France head into the opener with an almost fully fit squad after William Saliba returned to full training following a recent back problem. Jules Kounde has also overcome a minor knock, leaving Deschamps with plenty of options.

Kylian Mbappe will lead an attack that is expected to feature Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are set to anchor the midfield. Les Bleus have won four of their last five matches, including victories over Brazil and Colombia, and wrapped up their preparations with a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland.

Senegal ready to challenge favourites

Senegal enter the tournament with most of their key players available, with Sadio Mane set to feature in a World Cup for the first time since missing the 2022 edition through injury. Veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye has also recovered from a minor concern, while Nicolas Jackson is expected to spearhead the attack alongside Mane and Iliman Ndiaye.

Coach Pape Thiaw is likely to opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with Kalidou Koulibaly leading the defence in front of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. The Lions of Teranga recorded victories over Peru and Gambia during their preparations, although they finished their warm-up schedule with a defeat to the United States and a draw against Saudi Arabia. Despite France entering as favourites, Senegal will believe they have the quality to spring an upset.

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal: Starting 11

France starting 11: Mike Maignan (GK), Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (C), Michael Olise, Desire Doue

Senegal starting 11: Edouard Mendy (GK), Kalidou Koulibaly (C), Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, El Hadji Diouf, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Senegal live streaming:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between France and Senegal will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the France vs Senegal match in FIFA World Cup 2026 here