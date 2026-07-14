France vs Spain LIVE SCORE FIFA WC S/F: Mbappe vs Yamal for a spot in the final; kickoff at 12:30 AM

Kylian Mbappe-led France will be looking to secure their third straight World Cup final spot when they take on Lamine Yamal-starrer Spain in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

The clash brings together two of the tournament's most dominant teams. France have not trailed at any stage of the competition, while Spain have combined defensive solidity with timely attacking brilliance to book their place in the last four. With a place in Sunday's final at stake, one of the pre-tournament favourites will see their World Cup dream end in Texas.

France eye third successive World Cup final

Top-ranked France have justified their billing by cruising into the semifinals with an unbeaten run that has seen them outscore opponents 14-2. Didier Deschamps' side continued their march with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, where captain Kylian Mbappe scored before being substituted in the 77th minute as a precaution.

Mbappe has once again been France's driving force. The 27-year-old has scored eight goals in the tournament to draw level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. His strike against Morocco also took his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals in 20 appearances, leaving him one shy of Messi's career World Cup record of 21 goals.

France are aiming to become only the third nation after Brazil and Germany to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. Les Bleus lifted the trophy in 2018 before finishing runners-up to Argentina in a dramatic 2022 final and are now one win away from another title decider.

Spain banking on Yamal, Merino magic

Spain have quietly emerged as one of the most balanced teams in the tournament. After opening their campaign with a surprise goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja have responded by outscoring opponents 10-1 to reach the semifinals.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been central to Spain's run despite managing a left hamstring issue. The 19-year-old has scored once while consistently troubling defences and will once again shoulder much of Spain's creative responsibility. Yamal also carries confidence into the contest, having been part of Spain teams that defeated France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal and the UEFA Nations League.

Mikel Merino has proved Spain's game-changer in the knockout rounds. The Arsenal midfielder came off the bench to score the winner against Portugal in the Round of 16 before netting another late goal in the 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Belgium. At the back, goalkeeper Unai Simon anchored a defence that went 650 World Cup minutes without conceding before Belgium finally found a breakthrough.

France hold the edge

France hold the edge in World Cup meetings between the sides, having beaten Spain 3-1 in the Round of 16 in Germany in 2006. Since then, however, both nations have lifted the World Cup trophy, with Spain triumphing in 2010 and France in 2018.

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal will advance to Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where either defending champions Argentina or England await.

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Spain semifinal: Starting 11

France starting 11 (probable): Mike Maignan (GK); Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue; Kylian Mbappe

Spain starting 11 (probable): Unai Simon (GK); Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: France vs Spain live telecast

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between France and Spain will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal: France vs Spain live streaming

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match between France and Spain will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the France vs Spain semifinal match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here