Germany vs Curacao LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup: GER 0-0 CUR in 1st half; NED in action later on

Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 brings two fascinating contests as Germany and the Netherlands begin their respective campaigns against Curaçao and Japan tonight.

Four-time world champions Germany take on World Cup debutants Curaçao at Houston's NRG Stadium in their opening Group E fixture. Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive in confident mood after impressive victories over Finland and the United States during their pre-tournament preparations. Led by experienced figures such as Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich, Die Mannschaft will be expected to start strongly against a Curaçao side making history in its first-ever World Cup appearance.

ALSO READ: Australia spoils Turkey's return to Football World Cup with a 2-0 victory Despite being tournament newcomers, Curaçao have shown resilience throughout qualification, winning seven of their 10 qualifying matches to secure a place in North America. The Caribbean nation recently faced European opposition for the first time, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Scotland, but will be eager to test themselves against one of football's traditional powerhouses.

Main event of the night

Later in the day, attention shifts to Group F where the Netherlands face Japan in what could be one of the most competitive opening matches of the group stage. Ronald Koeman's side have been hampered by injuries, with key players including Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten and Xavi Simons unavailable. The Dutch will therefore rely heavily on captain Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch to guide them through a tricky opener.

Japan arrive with concerns of their own after captain Wataru Endo was ruled out of the tournament, while winger Kaoru Mitoma is also absent. However, the Samurai Blue still possess plenty of attacking quality through Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda, and will look to continue their reputation as one of the World Cup's most dangerous giant-killers.

Germany vs Curacao probable starting XI

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz Curacao: Eloy Room, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia, Sontje Hansen

FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.