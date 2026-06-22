Greatest of All Time! Messi breaks Klose's record with 17th World Cup goal

Argentina captain Lionel Messi added another chapter to his remarkable career on Monday, becoming the outright highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with a goal for Argentina against Austria in their Group J clash in Dallas.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered the match level with Germany great Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals after scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match. His strike in the 39th minute against Austria took him to 17 goals, moving him clear of Klose and into sole possession of the record.

The landmark goal came after Messi had endured an eventful start to the evening. Argentina won a penalty in the seventh minute following a VAR review after Lautaro Martinez was brought down inside the area. Messi stepped up but sent his effort wide, missing the chance to make history from the spot.

Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history: Rank Player Country Goals 1 Lionel Messi Argentina 17 1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 3 Ronaldo Brazil 15 4 Kylian Mbappe France 14 4 Gerd Muller Germany 14 6 Just Fontaine France 13 Record that stood for 12 years falls Klose had held the World Cup scoring record since the 2014 tournament, when he surpassed Brazil legend Ronaldo's tally of 15 goals. Messi drew level with the former Germany striker during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, scoring all three goals for the defending champions. Against Austria, the 39-year-old finally moved ahead of Klose and became the first player in men's World Cup history to score 17 goals.

ALSO READ: More than just numbers: How lower-ranked teams are shining at FIFA WC 2026 However, Messi will face a tough challenge from France’s 27-year-old captain Kylian Mbappe, who also has 14 goals to his name and could go past Messi in the ongoing tournament itself if he continues his form after a brilliant brace against Senegal in the opening game. Another milestone in a glittering career Messi's latest achievement adds to a long list of records collected during a career spanning more than two decades. The Argentine captain won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and arrived in the United States, Canada and Mexico for what many believe could be his final appearance at the tournament.