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Greatest of All Time! Messi breaks Klose's record with 17th World Cup goal

The Argentina captain became the outright highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history after finding the net against Austria in Dallas

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring in FIFA World Cup 2026
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 11:22 PM IST
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Argentina captain Lionel Messi added another chapter to his remarkable career on Monday, becoming the outright highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history with a goal for Argentina against Austria in their Group J clash in Dallas.
 
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered the match level with Germany great Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals after scoring a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match. His strike in the 39th minute against Austria took him to 17 goals, moving him clear of Klose and into sole possession of the record.
 
The landmark goal came after Messi had endured an eventful start to the evening. Argentina won a penalty in the seventh minute following a VAR review after Lautaro Martinez was brought down inside the area. Messi stepped up but sent his effort wide, missing the chance to make history from the spot.
 
Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history:
 
Rank Player Country Goals
1 Lionel Messi Argentina 17
1 Miroslav Klose Germany 16
3 Ronaldo Brazil 15
4 Kylian Mbappe France 14
4 Gerd Muller Germany 14
6 Just Fontaine France 13

Record that stood for 12 years falls

Klose had held the World Cup scoring record since the 2014 tournament, when he surpassed Brazil legend Ronaldo's tally of 15 goals.
 
Messi drew level with the former Germany striker during Argentina's 3-0 victory over Algeria, scoring all three goals for the defending champions.
 
Against Austria, the 39-year-old finally moved ahead of Klose and became the first player in men's World Cup history to score 17 goals.
 
However, Messi will face a tough challenge from France’s 27-year-old captain Kylian Mbappe, who also has 14 goals to his name and could go past Messi in the ongoing tournament itself if he continues his form after a brilliant brace against Senegal in the opening game. 

Another milestone in a glittering career

Messi's latest achievement adds to a long list of records collected during a career spanning more than two decades.
 
The Argentine captain won the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and arrived in the United States, Canada and Mexico for what many believe could be his final appearance at the tournament.
 
Having already become Argentina's all-time leading scorer and the country's most-capped player, Messi now stands alone as the leading scorer in World Cup history.

Argentina continue title defence

Messi's historic strike came as Lionel Scaloni's side sought a second successive victory in Group J following their opening win over Algeria.
 
The defending champions are aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to retain the FIFA World Cup.  Lionel Messi's goals in each FIFA World Cup edition:
World Cup Host Country Matches Played Goals
2006 Germany 3 1
2010 South Africa 5 0
2014 Brazil 7 4
2018 Russia 4 1
2022 Qatar 7 7
2026 USA, Canada & Mexico 2* 4*
  (2026 edition still ongoing)
   
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Topics :lionel messiFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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