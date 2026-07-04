Harry Kane has been World Cup's standout player so far, says Bhaichung

England captain Harry Kane has been the most outstanding player of the FIFA World Cup so far and he has done more heavy lifting of his team than Argentine wizard Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe, says former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

England finished on top of Group L with two wins and a draw, and then beat DR Congo 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16. Kane has scored five out of England's eight goals. He is in the third spot in the goal scorers' chart behind Messi (seven) and Mbappe (six).

"So far for me, Harry Kane has been the most impressive because he has really carried England and delivered when it really counted. They've had some big, tough matches and Kane is one player who delivers in tough situations," Bhutia told PTI in an interview on Saturday.

"Obviously, France, in terms of Mbappe, has also been very good, he's delivered, as has Messi. But when it comes to one person really lifting the team, carrying the team on his shoulders, it has been Kane." Bhutia felt that Kane could emerge as the tournament's best player or highest scorer, winning either the golden ball or golden boot. "I think it depends on which team goes further. If England reaches the final, definitely Kane. If France go to the final, I think Mbappe. So yeah, Kane, Mbappe would be two front runners for me for the maximum goals and best player as well. I think it's going to be between two of them.

"Messi hasn't faced difficulty yet. So Round of 16 onwards, Argentina will also start facing a bit of challenge," he said. Bhutia, an expert on the Zee 5 panel for the World Cup, highlighted four teams -- France, Argentina, Spain and England -- as being head and shoulders above the rest. "Four teams right now that have really impressed so far are France, Spain, Argentina and England. France is one of the teams playing the most attacking football. If you're looking to pick one team, definitely France. "The kind of four forwards they have, they are very dangerous. Mbappe can make the difference because he has quality players like Dembele around him. If anyone has to compete with Messi for the highest goal scorer, I think Mbappe can do that," the former India striker pointed out "But if they meet Spain in the semi-finals, I have doubts about France. Spain is picking up its game slowly. If they meet France, then I think France would have difficulty. If France and Spain play, I think Spain would be in much more better position because they can take the wind out of their opponents' sails." Comparing the strength of last edition's finalists France and Argentina, Bhutia said: "Because of the teammates, Mbappe is better placed compared to the Argentina side. France has much better attacking teammates. So Mbappe is definitely somebody who can compete against Messi. They have Dembele, who is equally good with his attacking style and passes. Dembele has already got four goals.

"But more than anything, I think he's going to create a lot of problems. He's going to have quite a good assist. Dembele will be one player who does a lot of hard work for the team. And that hard work is where players like Mbappe is going to take a lot of advantage to it and will benefit quite a lot." The 'Sikkimese Sniper' described five-time champions Brazil as more of a dark horse than a title favourite this time. "Brazil is going to get better. For the first time, Brazil is more a dark horse kind of a thing. Usually, when the World Cup happens, we always put Brazil as favourite but for the first time I think they are put as dark horses." For Bhutia, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo is the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Times).

"At the moment, based on the way he's playing, Messi is definitely better (than Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal). In this World Cup, at least up to World Cup 2026, if you're comparing only with Cristiano, obviously, based on delivery, results, and everything, Messi is far, far better. "(But it's) not Maradona, Messi, Pele, or Cristiano Ronaldo. I would consider Brazilian Ronaldo (Ronaldo Luis Nazario) as the greatest footballer ever." Asked whether he was disappointed with the performances of Asian countries, he said: "Asian countries went into a lot of challenges this World Cup because of many problems within the region. And I felt that especially Japan could have done much better. They did very well, unlucky in the last minute to concede.