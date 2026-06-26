How Carlo Ancelotti finally unlocked best version of Vinícius Jr for Brazil

For years, Vinícius Júnior carried an unusual label. Despite being one of the most devastating wingers in world football at club level, his performances for Brazil rarely matched the standards he set at Real Madrid.

The numbers highlighted the contrast. While Vinícius became a Champions League winner, a La Liga champion and one of football's most feared attackers in Spain, he often struggled to impose himself in the famous yellow shirt.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, may be marking a turning point.

Vinícius Under Carlo Ancelotti Team Matches Goals + Assists Brazil 13 11 Real Madrid 198 158 Two matches into the tournament, Vinícius already has two goals and an assist, and perhaps more importantly, looks like the focal point of Brazil's attack. Much of that transformation can be traced back to one man: Carlo Ancelotti.

The Vinícius Problem Brazil Could Never Solve For several years, Brazil faced a dilemma. The Vinícius who terrorized defenders in Madrid rarely appeared for the national team. At Real Madrid, he played with freedom, confidence and a clearly defined role. For Brazil, tactical changes, different teammates and enormous expectations often left him looking like a less influential version of himself. His overall Brazil record remained respectable, but it never reflected his status among the world's elite attackers. That is why criticism followed him into the World Cup. Many Brazilian supporters expected the player who regularly decided Champions League knockout ties. Instead, they often saw flashes rather than sustained dominance. Enter Carlo Ancelotti

Few coaches understand Vinícius better than Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian spent four seasons working with the winger at Real Madrid and played a central role in his transformation from a talented prospect into a global superstar. Under Ancelotti, Vinícius became one of Europe's most productive attackers, thriving in a system specifically designed to maximize his strengths. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming The immediate impact of that relationship has become evident with Brazil. "It's always easy to talk about him, because he knows me like no one else," Vinícius said. "He always makes me adapt as fast as possible, gives me the importance I need and deserve." he added.

Major Honours Under Ancelotti Trophy Titles UEFA Champions League 2 La Liga 3 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season 1 Playing The Same Role As Madrid One of the biggest differences under Ancelotti is tactical clarity. At Real Madrid, Vinícius is rarely asked to be something he is not. He starts wide, attacks defenders directly, exploits space in transition and receives the ball in positions where he can isolate full-backs. Brazil are now asking him to do much the same. Instead of constantly rotating positions or adapting to different tactical structures, Vinícius has become the primary attacking outlet.

The result has been immediate. Against Morocco, he scored a superb equaliser. Against Haiti, he produced a goal and an assist while constantly threatening the defence. For the first time in a major tournament, Brazil appear to be building their attack around Vinícius rather than simply accommodating him. Confidence, no longer an issue Perhaps the biggest change is psychological. Vinícius entered the tournament carrying the confidence of a player at the peak of his powers. "I'm at my best moment physically, technically and mentally," he said after the Haiti victory. That statement reflects a player who no longer appears burdened by expectations. In previous tournaments, Vinícius often looked determined to prove himself. This World Cup, he looks determined to dominate. The difference matters. Elite attackers often thrive when instinct takes over, and Ancelotti's greatest gift may be allowing Vinícius to trust those instincts.

Brazil need him now more than ever The importance of Vinícius has only increased following Raphinha's hamstring injury. Without the Barcelona winger, Brazil lose one of their most creative attackers and another proven source of goals. That places even more responsibility on Vinícius. Fortunately for Brazil, he appears ready for it. Ancelotti recently placed him in the same category as some of the world's biggest stars. "I think [he's on their level], yes," Ancelotti said when asked whether Vinícius belongs alongside Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland. That endorsement carries weight coming from a coach who has worked with nearly every elite player of the modern era.

Can He Carry Brazil To The Title? Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002. Every generation since has searched for the player capable of leading the Seleção back to the summit of world football. For much of the past decade, Neymar carried that burden. This tournament increasingly feels like the moment the responsibility is passing to Vinícius. The winger enters the knockout stages in outstanding form, fully trusted by his coach and operating within a system designed specifically for him. For years, Brazil struggled to unlock the best version of Vinícius Jr. Under Carlo Ancelotti, they may finally have found the formula.