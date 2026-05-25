Injury scare for Argentina? Messi limps off field days before FIFA WC

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just 18 days away from its official start, as the tournament is set to commence on June 12 with the clash between Mexico and South Africa.

After a gap of 40 years, Argentina will take the field in the 2026 edition of the tournament as the defending champions after beating France in the 2022 World Cup final on penalties.

However, the defending champions have suffered a huge injury scare as their captain and previous edition’s Most Valuable Player, Lionel Messi, left the field limping during his Major League Soccer (MLS) appearance for Inter Miami against Philadelphia Union on Monday.

The incident took place during the 73rd minute of the game when Messi complained about some discomfort in his thigh. He left the field while grabbing his leg and went straight into the locker room. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Argentina's full schedule, squad and team preview here Messi’s absence did not hurt Inter Miami much as they beat Philadelphia Union 6-4 to walk away with three points. Miami coach gives update on Messi Inter Miami head coach Guillermo provided a crucial update regarding Messi’s injury, saying it does not look anything serious at the moment and mentioning that the Argentine was feeling fatigued and was substituted as they did not want to take any injury risk so close to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

However, Guillermo also stated that the final update regarding Messi’s fitness can only be provided after a thorough medical examination of the Argentine. Why Messi’s injury could prove disastrous for Argentina? If Messi is deemed unfit to play in the FIFA World Cup, or even if he is not at his hundred per cent fitness, it will deal a huge dent to Argentina’s title defence as the last two times when Argentina played the final of the FIFA World Cup, Messi was their leading goal-scorer. In 2014, when Argentina finished as runners-up, Messi scored four goals in seven appearances, while in their title-winning campaign in 2022, Messi was once again their leading scorer with seven goals. He won the MVP award in both tournaments. Messi's recent form has also been exceptional as he is currently the second highet goal scorer in MLS 2026-27 season with 12 goals to his name.