Iran misses out R32 spot after Austria, Algeria play out thrilling 3-3 draw

Algeria and Austria played out one of the most dramatic matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, battling to a pulsating 3-3 draw that sent both nations into the Round of 32 while condemning Iran to one of the cruelest eliminations in World Cup history.

The dramatic finale saw Austria's towering striker Sasa Kalajdzic score deep into stoppage time to rescue a crucial point, ensuring both teams finished on four points in Group J. The result was enough to send Algeria through automatically as runners-up while Austria advanced as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

For Iran, watching from afar after completing their campaign with three points, it was devastating. Carlos Queiroz's side needed either Algeria or Austria to win. Instead, the draw proved the only outcome that eliminated them.

A contest that had everything With qualification permutations changing almost every minute, the encounter quickly developed into an end-to-end spectacle. Austria repeatedly looked on course for qualification before Algeria fought back. Then Algeria appeared set to snatch victory through a dramatic Riyad Mahrez strike in stoppage time, only for Kalajdzic to produce one final twist with virtually the last kick of the match. The 3-3 draw perfectly reflected a contest filled with momentum swings, attacking football and relentless drama. Mahrez thought he had become Iran's unlikely hero As the game entered stoppage time, Riyad Mahrez looked to have written one of the stories of the tournament.

His late goal gave Algeria a 3-2 advantage and, more importantly, appeared destined to eliminate Austria while handing Iran an unexpected passage into the knockout rounds. Thousands of kilometres away, Iranian supporters suddenly had reason to celebrate. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Argentina beat Jordan 3-1; Colombia-Portugal play 0-0 draw But those celebrations lasted only moments. Kalajdzic delivers Austria's miracle With virtually no time remaining, Austria launched one final attack. Sasa Kalajdzic rose highest inside the penalty area to convert a dramatic equaliser, making it 3-3 and completely changing the World Cup picture.

The goal secured Austria the point they desperately needed and simultaneously ended Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history. The Austrian bench erupted in celebration, while Algeria's players also celebrated qualification despite surrendering victory in the dying seconds. Iran's World Cup ends in cruel fashion Few eliminations in recent World Cup history have been as painful as Iran's. Only 24 hours earlier, Iran believed they had secured qualification after Shoja Khalilzadeh scored a stoppage-time winner against Egypt. That goal, however, was ruled out following a VAR review for a marginal offside.

The 1-1 draw left Iran on three points and dependent on results elsewhere. Croatia's draw against Ghana and DR Congo's comeback victory over Uzbekistan already pushed Iran to the edge. All they required afterwards was a winner between Algeria and Austria. Best 3rd placed team qualified in FIFA World Cup 2026 Rank Team P W D L GF/GA GD Pts 1 Congo DR 3 1 1 1 04/03/26 1 4 2 Sweden 3 1 1 1 07/07/26 0 4 3 Ghana 3 1 1 1 02/02/26 0 4 4 Ecuador 3 1 1 1 02/02/26 0 4 5 Bosnia-Herzegovina 3 1 1 1 05/06/26 -1 4 6 Paraguay 3 1 0 2 02/04/26 -2 4 7 Algeria 3 1 1 1 05/05/26 0 4 8 Senegal 3 1 0 2 08/06/26 2 3 Instead, Kalajdzic's dramatic equaliser produced the one result Iran could not afford.