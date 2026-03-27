Ireland suffer blow as Szmodics stretchered off in World Cup playoff tie

Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off after being left unconscious following a heavy collision with an opponent in a World Cup qualification playoff game against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they both moved toward a high ball. Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement.

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with support for his head and neck. Fans sang and applauded as Szmodics was carried off.

"He was knocked out cold," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said. "At least he's conscious now. He will stay here tonight." Hallgrimsson was hopeful that Szmodics would fly back on Friday.