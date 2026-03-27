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Ireland suffer blow as Szmodics stretchered off in World Cup playoff tie

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they both moved toward a high ball

Sammie Szmodics after getting injured
Sammie Szmodics after getting injured
AP Prague
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 11:29 AM IST
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Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off after being left unconscious following a heavy collision with an opponent in a World Cup qualification playoff game against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they both moved toward a high ball. Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement.

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with support for his head and neck. Fans sang and applauded as Szmodics was carried off.

"He was knocked out cold," Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said. "At least he's conscious now. He will stay here tonight."  Hallgrimsson was hopeful that Szmodics would fly back on Friday.

Szmodics, who plays for Derby in England, had only been on the field for less than two minutes after coming off the bench for Ireland in the 115th minute of extra time before the incident happened. He was replaced by Harvey Vale, who was making his debut for Ireland.

With the score at 2-2 after extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, which the Czech team won 4-3. The Czech Republic is one game away from a first World Cup appearance since 2006, while Ireland's 24-year wait for World Cup qualification continues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cupfootball

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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