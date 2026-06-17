It's Messi vs Mbappe: Miroslav Klose's 16-goal World Cup record in danger

Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign is only one match old, yet it has already brought football's most coveted scoring record into sharp focus.

The Argentine captain struck twice against Algeria in Argentina's tournament opener, taking his World Cup tally to 15 goals and moving into joint second place on the all-time scoring list alongside Brazilian great Ronaldo.

Only Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals now stands above him.

Yet the race is not Messi's alone. France superstar Kylian Mbappe sits on 14 goals and remains firmly in contention, turning the pursuit of Klose's landmark into one of the defining storylines of the tournament.

A record within touching distance The setting could hardly have been more fitting. Making his 200th appearance for Argentina and becoming the first footballer in history to play in six different World Cups, Messi once again delivered on football's biggest stage. His first goal was a trademark curling strike from outside the box after a clever pass from Rodrigo De Paul. The second moved him to 15 World Cup goals, leaving him just one short of Klose's long-standing record. Kansas City erupted as Argentina's captain continued his remarkable relationship with the tournament. “Messi is acting like it’s his first ever World Cup goal with the celebrations, and with the ability he has – he never seems to age,” former Everton midfielder Leon Osman said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It is a brilliant through-ball in to his feet and as you’d expect he takes it brilliantly.” It's Messi vs Mbappe in the race for history The battle for World Cup immortality has quickly become a two-man race. Earlier in the tournament, Kylian Mbappe moved onto 14 World Cup goals with a brace for France, drawing level with German legend Gerd Muller and briefly moving ahead of Messi in the all-time standings. Messi's double against Algeria changed the picture dramatically. The Argentine now sits alone in second place on 15 goals, while Mbappe remains one strike behind on 14.

Most goals at FIFA World Cup finals Player Country Goals Miroslav Klose Germany 16 Ronaldo Brazil 15 Lionel Messi Argentina 15 Gerd Muller Germany 14 Kylian Mbappe France 14 The gap between the summit and the challengers has never looked smaller. One more goal would draw Messi level with Klose. Two would give him sole ownership of a record that has stood since the 2014 World Cup. Mbappe, meanwhile, remains close enough to ensure the race is far from over. Experience versus youth The contrast between the two challengers could hardly be greater. Messi is competing in a record sixth World Cup, two decades after making his debut in Germany in 2006. At 38, he continues to dictate matches and produce decisive moments for the defending champions.

Mbappe, by contrast, is still in the prime of his career. Already a World Cup winner and finalist, the French forward has reached 14 goals at a pace unmatched by almost any player in history. While Messi is chasing what could be the final major individual record of his career, Mbappe is pursuing a milestone that could define the next decade of international football. The king of the long-range strike Messi's latest goals also reinforced a quality that has separated him from many of the game's greatest World Cup scorers. His opening strike against Algeria was his fifth World Cup goal from outside the penalty area, equalling the highest tally recorded by any player since 1966.

Unlike traditional penalty-box predators such as Klose, Ronaldo and Muller, Messi has often created opportunities from deeper positions, drifting between midfield and attack before unleashing efforts that seem to defy logic. Against Algeria, he provided another reminder that even at 38, he remains capable of deciding matches with a single touch of genius. One final record in sight The debate over Messi's place among football's greatest players has long been settled. Eight Ballons d'Or. A Copa America title. A World Cup triumph. More than 800 career goals. Yet football's biggest tournament still offers one final landmark.