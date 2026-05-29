Lionel Messi to lead reigning champions Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is officially set to feature in a sixth FIFA World Cup after being included in Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man squad for the 2026 tournament. The reigning world champions will head into the competition looking to defend the title they won in Qatar 2022.

Messi, who will celebrate his 39th birthday during the World Cup, continues to extend his legendary international career. The Argentine superstar currently holds the record for the most appearances in FIFA World Cup history with 26 matches and will now become one of the very few players to compete in six editions of the tournament.

Messi and Ronaldo reach another historic milestone With his selection, Messi joins Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as the only male footballers to appear at six different FIFA World Cups. The Inter Miami forward remains central to Argentina’s plans despite concerns over his recent fitness. Messi was substituted during Inter Miami’s latest MLS fixture earlier this week, although the club later clarified that the issue was only muscle fatigue in his left hamstring and not a serious injury. Core of 2022 World Cup-winning squad retained Argentina have retained the majority of the squad that lifted the trophy in Qatar four years ago. A total of 17 players from the 2022 World Cup-winning team return for another shot at glory.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove award in Qatar, has once again been selected. Premier League-based defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero are also included despite injury concerns during the club season. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Argentina's full schedule, squad and team preview here Midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez continue to be key parts of Scaloni’s setup, while attacking stars Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez are expected to play major roles in Argentina’s title defence. Argentina’s Group Stage Fixtures Argentina have been placed in Group J for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their campaign begins against Algeria in Kansas City before two matches in Dallas.

Argentina World Cup 2026 Group Stage Schedule June 17, 2026 - Argentina vs Algeria ( Kansas City)

Argentina vs Algeria Kansas City) June 22, 2026 - Argentina vs Austria ( Dallas)

Argentina vs Austria Dallas) June 28, 2026 - Argentina vs Jordan ( Dallas) Before the tournament begins, Argentina will also play friendly matches against Honduras and Iceland in the United States. Messi closing in on another international landmark The World Cup could also see Messi achieve another historic milestone for Argentina. The forward currently has 198 international appearances and could reach 200 caps if he features in both pre-tournament friendlies. Messi already holds multiple national team records, including being Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer.