Longest Football World Cup match ever: Mbappe brace sends France into R32

France sealed their place in the Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after beating Iraq 3-0 in a Group I match that stretched close to four hours because of a long weather delay in Philadelphia.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Group I points table Rank Team Matches played Win Draw Lose Goal for Goal against Group difference Points 1 France 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 2 Norway 2 2 0 0 7 3 4 6 3 Senegal 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 4 Iraq 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0 Kylian Mbappe scored twice, once before and once after a suspension of more than two hours, while Ousmane Dembele added the third as the 2018 world champions moved to six points from two matches. The result ensured France's progression to the knockout stage, though their final group match against Norway is likely to decide who finishes on top.

The match at Lincoln Financial Field, however, will be remembered as much for the storm as for France's dominance. A 15-minute half-time interval turned into a 131-minute delay after thunder and lightning in the Philadelphia area forced organisers to pause play and evacuate seating areas. By the time the final whistle arrived, the fixture had become the longest World Cup match in history by elapsed time. The night football stopped for the storm France were leading 1-0 when the half-time whistle went at 5.49 pm local time. Under normal circumstances, the teams would have returned within 15 minutes. Instead, heavy rain, strong winds and lightning turned the break into a long wait.

FIFA initially said the match would be delayed by at least 15 minutes. The restart was then pushed back repeatedly as thunderstorms continued in the area. Play eventually resumed at 8.00 pm local time, more than two hours after the players had left the pitch. The delay was the first serious weather-related interruption of the 2026 World Cup. It also confirmed one of the concerns that had followed the tournament into North America: that summer storms, heat and extreme weather could disrupt matches and affect players' bodies during a crowded schedule. Why was France vs Iraq delayed?

The match was suspended under thunder and lightning protocols followed by local authorities in the United States. Under the rules, play must be stopped if lightning is detected within eight miles of the stadium. The match can restart only after a 30-minute period without lightning in that zone. Every fresh lightning strike resets the 30-minute countdown. That is why the delay kept stretching. Supporters were instructed to leave exposed seating areas and take shelter after warnings of a severe thunderstorm. Players remained inside the dressing rooms while officials waited for clearance to resume. For teams, the uncertainty created a difficult physical challenge. Footballers are trained to cool down at half-time, make tactical adjustments and return to the pitch within a fixed window. A break of more than two hours disrupts that rhythm completely.

Players have to warm up again, refocus mentally and restart at match intensity after their bodies have already cooled. Experts have repeatedly warned that such interruptions can raise the risk of muscle injuries, especially in a tournament where recovery windows are already short. France coach Didier Deschamps with Kylian Mbappe during France vs Iraq match in Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters Deschamps says safety came first France coach Didier Deschamps said the wait was unusual but accepted that safety protocols had to be followed. "In the dressing room during the break, we played cards," Deschamps said. "No, we were waiting because we had slots and they kept being pushed back. The most important for me and [Iraq coach] Graham Arnold was to have the 20 minutes to warm up again and not take any risks.

"It is the first time this happens to me [a long break] and I hope it's the last." Deschamps also admitted the extended duration was far from ideal given France's upcoming schedule. "It was long between the start and the end if the game, especially as we have another game in four days," Deschamps said. "I'm not angry. We were cool, I was joking with the players. It's about to security. I'm not mad at anyone. From the moment there is a risk, we follow the local rules. I respect it." The comments captured the delicate balance tournament organisers must manage: ensuring player and spectator safety while also protecting the integrity and physical rhythm of elite-level football.

Mbappe strikes before the skies open Before the delay, the match had already settled into a familiar pattern. France controlled possession, moved the ball faster and forced Iraq to defend deep. Mbappe opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box, beating Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil, who had been handed his first start of the tournament after captain Jalal Hassan conceded four goals in Iraq's 4-1 defeat to Norway. The goal was Mbappe's third of the tournament and another reminder of his ruthless efficiency at World Cups. Iraq's task became harder when striker Aymen Hussein was substituted with an apparent injury in the 26th minute. Hussein had scored his 34th international goal in Iraq's opening match and remains one of the team's most important attacking players.

France pick up where they left off The long break did not change the flow of the match. Once play resumed, France quickly restored their tempo. Ousmane Dembele pressed high, punished a poor pass from Iraq defender Zaid Tahseen and set up Mbappe for a simple finish. The France captain tapped in with his right foot to make it 2-0. Dembele then scored France's third, his first World Cup goal, to complete a comfortable victory. Mbappe had a chance to complete his hat-trick on a late breakaway but missed before being substituted at the 90-minute mark.

For Iraq, playing in only their second World Cup after debuting in 1986, the night ended in disappointment. Graham Arnold's side had shown spirit in their opener against Norway but were outclassed by a France team that looked deeper, sharper and more controlled even after the long disruption. Mbappe joins Klose, chases Messi The brace carried major historical weight. Mbappe moved to 16 career World Cup goals, drawing level with Germany great Miroslav Klose. He also moved past Brazil's Ronaldo, who scored 15 World Cup goals. The milestone came on Mbappe's 100th international appearance for France and added another layer to the tournament's growing scoring race.

Lionel Messi, who scored twice in Argentina's win over Austria earlier on Monday, now sits alone at the top with 18 World Cup goals. Mbappe, 11 years younger, remains close behind and has already made a strong claim to eventually push the record far higher. "Records are made to be beaten," Deschamps said after the game. "He has reached 100 caps, goals he will keep scoring many. Then, Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo. I'm not sure Kylian will play until the same age, but he will always score a lot of goals while he is on the pitch. "He has the ability to put the record even higher."

Deschamps also defended Mbappe against criticism of being too individualistic. "Knowing him, he is very demanding with himself," Deschamps said. "I have no worries about him. He is here to score goals and he does. He also plays his role of captain on and off the pitch. He has a worldwide aura. I have heard enough criticism about him and his selfish side, but that's not him at all. He is the captain and he is a very good example for the whole squad." A warning for the rest of the tournament The France-Iraq match may have ended with a routine scoreline, but the conditions made it anything but routine.

The 131-minute delay highlighted a challenge that may return during the tournament. With matches spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer, teams are likely to encounter different weather patterns, from thunderstorms and heavy rain to extreme heat. For players, such conditions are not only inconvenient. They can affect performance, recovery and injury risk. A match that stretches close to four hours disrupts hydration, muscle temperature and post-match recovery schedules. It also cuts into preparation time for the next fixture, particularly in a tournament where teams often play again within four or five days.