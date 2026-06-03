Meet Sarpreet Singh, New Zealand's Indian-Origin player at FIFA WC 2026

When New Zealand step onto the field for their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Iran in California on June 16, one player will carry a unique story that bridges two nations. Midfielder Sarpreet Singh is poised to become the first player of Indian heritage to feature at a FIFA World Cup since Vikash Dhorasoo represented France in 2006.

Born and raised in Auckland, Singh's family roots trace back to Jalandhar in Punjab, making his World Cup appearance a proud moment for football fans of Indian origin around the globe.

From Auckland to the World Stage

Singh's football journey began at a young age despite growing up in a country where rugby and cricket dominate the sporting landscape. Encouraged by his mother, Sarabjit, he joined the Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy at just seven years old and quickly developed a reputation as one of New Zealand's brightest young talents.

He progressed through local clubs before joining the academy of Wellington Phoenix in 2015, making his senior debut as a teenager and emerging as a standout performer in the A-League. Rising Through New Zealand's National Teams Singh first represented New Zealand at the 2015 OFC Under-17 Championship and later featured in the FIFA Under-20 World Cups in 2017 and 2019. His senior international debut came in 2018 against Canada, while his first goal for the national team arrived later that year against Kenya at the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026: Check Cape Verde's full schedule, squad and team preview here One of the most memorable moments of that tournament came when New Zealand defeated India 2-1, with Singh playing a crucial role against the country of his ancestors.

A Footballer With a Love for Cricket Away from football, Singh remains deeply connected to cricket and Indian sport. He has frequently spoken about his admiration for legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Growing up in a traditional Punjabi household, backyard cricket was a regular part of life alongside football, helping him maintain a strong connection to his family's heritage. Bayern Munich Opportunity and European Adventure Singh's breakthrough campaign with Wellington Phoenix during the 2018-19 season caught the attention of European scouts. His performances earned him a move to FC Bayern Munich in 2019, making him the first player of Indian descent to join the German giants and the first New Zealander to play in the Bundesliga since Wynton Rufer.

Although opportunities with Bayern's first team proved limited, Singh gained valuable experience through spells in Germany and elsewhere in Europe before eventually returning to Wellington Phoenix in 2026 to rebuild his fitness ahead of the World Cup. A Challenging World Cup Awaits New Zealand have been drawn into a difficult Group G alongside Iran, Egypt and Belgium. As the lowest-ranked side in the group, the All Whites face a formidable challenge to reach the knockout rounds. However, Singh views the tournament as an opportunity rather than a burden. Rather than feeling pressure as a player of Indian heritage on football's biggest stage, he has embraced the chance to inspire future generations and represent both his country and his roots with pride.