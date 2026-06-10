Messi scores from the spot as Argentina beat Iceland 3-0 in WC friendly

Lionel Messi is ready for his sixth World Cup.

After recovering from a muscle injury, the captain of the reigning world champions played 20 minutes and scored a penalty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Iceland on Tuesday in its final tune-up match before the World Cup.

Messi, recovered from muscle fatigue and a slight strain in his left hamstring that he suffered in his last appearance with Inter Miami on May 24, started the game from the bench.

Just days before his 39th birthday and his sixth World Cup, Messi came on in the 70th minute and he scored a penalty kick after Lautaro Martinez was fouled inside the area.