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Messi scores from the spot as Argentina beat Iceland 3-0 in WC friendly

Lionel Messi is ready for his sixth World Cup.

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
AP Auburn (Alabama)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:36 AM IST
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Lionel Messi is ready for his sixth World Cup.

After recovering from a muscle injury, the captain of the reigning world champions played 20 minutes and scored a penalty in Argentina's 3-0 victory over Iceland on Tuesday in its final tune-up match before the World Cup.

Messi, recovered from muscle fatigue and a slight strain in his left hamstring that he suffered in his last appearance with Inter Miami on May 24, started the game from the bench. 

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group J: Messi-led Argentina eyeing successful title defence

Just days before his 39th birthday and his sixth World Cup, Messi came on in the 70th minute and he scored a penalty kick after Lautaro Martinez was fouled inside the area.

Messi, the all-time top scorer for the Argentine national team with 117 goals, converted the penalty with a high left-footed shot in the 72nd minute.

Argentina, seeking its fourth World Cup title after those won in 1978, 1986, and 2022, will open its tournament against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City in Group J, which also includes Austria and Jordan.

It was the second match between the two nations. The first one was at the 2018 World Cup, when the European side managed a 1-1 draw in which Messi missed a penalty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :lionel messiFIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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