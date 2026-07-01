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Mexico-Ecuador World Cup match delayed by an storm in Mexico City

The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Wednesday morning due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador The big screen inside the stadium displays a message saying the match has been delayed at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador The big screen inside the stadium displays a message saying the match has been delayed at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. Photo: Reuters
AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 6:49 AM IST
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The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.

The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin. No announcement was made on when it would start.

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World CupMexicoMexico CitySports NewsEcuador

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

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