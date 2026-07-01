Mexico-Ecuador World Cup match delayed by an storm in Mexico City
The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Wednesday morning due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.AP Mexico City
The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Wednesday morning due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.AP Mexico City
The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.
The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin. No announcement was made on when it would start.
Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 6:49 AM IST