Mexico fans target England's sleep ahead of FIFA WC 2026 pre-QF clash

Ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, the Three Lions found themselves facing an unusual challenge even before kick-off. Hundreds of Mexico supporters gathered outside the team's hotel in Mexico City during the early hours, beating drums, blowing trumpets, setting off firecrackers and chanting in an apparent bid to disrupt the visitors' sleep before the knockout encounter.

The noisy reception came as Thomas Tuchel's side prepares to overcome the twin challenges of playing at high altitude and facing a Mexico side boasting a formidable record at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

‘Warm’ welcome for the English side According to videos circulating on social media, large numbers of Mexico supporters assembled outside England's hotel overnight, playing musical instruments, singing and chanting while security personnel monitored the crowd. England had hoped to keep the location of their hotel undisclosed after Ecuador complained about similar disturbances before their Round of 32 match against Mexico. However, supporters gathered outside as England's team bus arrived, greeting the visitors with boos and chants of "Mexico". Police officers and members of Mexico's National Guard were deployed around the hotel, while security was further strengthened following the earlier complaints.

England midfielder Morgan Rogers acknowledged the possibility of overnight disturbances but said the squad was prepared to deal with any distractions. Check the full video here: Tuchel highlights altitude challenge Beyond the atmosphere created by home supporters, England must also adapt to the conditions at the Estadio Azteca, which sits more than 2,200 metres (around 7,300 feet) above sea level. Head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted he experienced a slight headache and some difficulty sleeping after arriving in Mexico City but said such effects were manageable. He also noted that England had arrived a day before the match to familiarise themselves with the conditions, including the reduced oxygen levels and the different flight of the ball at altitude.