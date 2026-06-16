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Mexico-South Africa Fifa World Cup opener sets US English viewership record

The World Cup game between host Mexico and South Africa drew 7.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched opening match for an English-language broadcast in the United States.

Fifa World Cup 2026, Football World Cup 2026
Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: Fifa official X handle
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:07 AM IST
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The World Cup game between host Mexico and South Africa drew 7.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched opening match for an English-language broadcast in the United States.

Mexico's 2-0 win on Thursday on Fox, Fox One and Tubi also was the most-watched English-language broadcast in any World Cup group-stage match not involving the U.S., Fox announced Monday. The previous high was in 2022, when 2.8 million viewers watched host Qatar play Ecuador. 

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The Americans' 4-1 win over Paraguay also set an English-language U.S. record, drawing 15.9 million viewers, more than double the previous record of 7.7 million in 2022. The match had a peak audience of 18.8 million from 10:45 p.m.-11 p.m. Eastern.

It also was the most-streamed English-language match for the U.S. team at 1.1 million viewers.

The Mexico-South Africa match had a peak of 9.1 million viewers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World CupSports News

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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