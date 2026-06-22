More than just numbers: How lower-ranked teams are shining at FIFA WC 2026

For decades, FIFA rankings have offered a broad guide to international football's balance of power. They have separated favourites from outsiders and shaped expectations long before a ball is kicked.

Yet, the opening fortnight of the 2026 World Cup has demonstrated that rankings alone no longer tell the full story.

From World Cup debutants Cape Verde taking points off Spain and Uruguay to Egypt and Iran frustrating Belgium, and DR Congo forcing Portugal to settle for a draw, the tournament has produced a growing collection of results that suggests the gap between football's established powers and emerging nations is shrinking.

The elite sides still possess greater depth, superior infrastructure and richer histories. But increasingly, lower-ranked teams are proving that tactical organisation, collective discipline and self-belief can compensate for disparities in resources. Heavyweights have struggled to impose themselves The surprises are beginning to resemble a pattern rather than a collection of isolated upsets. World No. 2 Spain were held to a goalless draw by 72nd-ranked Cape Verde despite dominating possession and registering 23 shots. The World Cup debutants had only six attempts and one effort on target, but their defensive discipline earned them a memorable point. It was not an isolated result. Twenty-sixth-ranked Uruguay needed a late equaliser to avoid defeat against 58th-ranked Saudi Arabia and were then held 2-2 by Cape Verde, a side ranked nearly 50 places below them.

Twelfth-ranked Belgium have also found themselves frustrated. After drawing 1-1 with 34th-ranked Egypt, the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by 20th-ranked Iran despite enjoying 68 per cent possession and producing 22 shots. Meanwhile, eighth-ranked Portugal were unable to overcome 61st-ranked DR Congo. Despite completing 789 passes and monopolising possession, the Europeans had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere, 17th-ranked Japan recovered twice to secure a 2-2 draw against sixth-ranked Netherlands, while 90th-ranked Curaçao denied 24th-ranked Ecuador despite facing 28 shots and conceding 75 per cent possession. ALSO READ: Two stars, two trials: Hakimi and Partey's parallel journey in FIFA WC 2026 Viewed individually, each result could be dismissed as an off-day. Taken together, however, they suggest that the gap separating football's elite from the chasing pack is narrowing.

Cape Verde have become the symbol of the shift No team has captured that transformation better than Cape Verde. Making their World Cup debut, the Blue Sharks arrived in the United States with few expectations. Instead, they have emerged as one of the stories of the tournament. Against Spain, Bubista's side defended with remarkable organisation. Although they saw only 26 per cent of possession, they restricted Spain's 23 shots to eight efforts on target and preserved a memorable draw. Their meeting with Uruguay demonstrated another dimension. Cape Verde twice came from behind and converted four shots on target into two goals. Uruguay, despite creating 16 attempts and earning 11 corners, could not shake off the Africans.

Rather than merely surviving, Cape Verde have shown they are capable of competing. That belief, perhaps more than any statistic, explains why they have become one of the tournament's most compelling stories. Globalisation has reduced the quality gap The narrowing divide is not accidental. Football's talent pool is now spread more evenly across the world than at any previous time. Players from Africa, Asia and smaller footballing nations are increasingly gaining experience in Europe's top leagues and academies, exposing them to elite coaching, tactical systems and sports science. National teams that once relied on one or two exceptional individuals are now fielding squads containing players accustomed to competing at the highest levels.

Data analysis has also transformed preparation. Smaller federations may not possess the resources of football's superpowers, but advances in video analysis and performance analytics have made detailed tactical planning accessible to a much wider range of nations. Diaspora players and dual-nationality recruitment have further strengthened many teams, providing depth that would have been unimaginable a generation ago. The result is a tournament where the differences in technical quality remain significant, but the margins separating teams have become increasingly fine. Defensive organisation has become football's great equaliser Another recurring theme of the tournament has been the effectiveness of compact defensive systems. Possession statistics have repeatedly favoured the traditional powers, but possession itself has often proved meaningless.

Spain's 74 per cent share of the ball produced no goals against Cape Verde. Belgium's 68 per cent possession against Iran yielded 22 shots but no breakthrough. Portugal enjoyed three-quarters of possession against DR Congo yet managed only one more attempt than their opponents. Many lower-ranked nations have embraced a pragmatic approach, prioritising shape and discipline over possession. By denying space between the lines and forcing opponents into wide areas, they have compelled technically superior teams into speculative efforts. Counter-attacks and set-pieces have become valuable weapons, allowing underdogs to remain dangerous without dominating the ball. The football may not always be expansive, but it has proved remarkably effective.

Expanded format has increased competitiveness Before the tournament, critics feared that the expanded 48-team World Cup would dilute quality and create more one-sided contests. The opposite has happened. The additional places have provided emerging football nations with opportunities that previously did not exist. Teams such as Cape Verde and DR Congo have used that platform to demonstrate how far they have progressed, while Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Japan and Curaçao have all shown they belong on the biggest stage. The larger field has broadened football's geographical reach without reducing competitiveness. The established powers will still expect their greater depth and experience to become decisive once the knockout rounds begin.