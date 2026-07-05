Morocco ends Canada's dream run to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals

Canada’s remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey came to an end in Houston, where Morocco produced a ruthless second-half display to secure a 3-0 victory and book a place in the quarter-finals.

For the Canadian co-hosts, the defeat marked the end of a campaign that has transformed perceptions of football in the country. Morocco, meanwhile, reinforced its growing reputation as Africa’s strongest footballing nation, keeping alive hopes of another historic World Cup run.

Canada exits with its head held high

Before this tournament, Canada had never earned a single point at a FIFA World Cup. By the time its campaign concluded, Jesse Marsch's side had rewritten its own history.

A draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina delivered the country's first World Cup point, victories over Qatar and South Africa followed, and qualification for the knockout rounds became another milestone. Against Morocco, Canada once again showed courage rather than caution. The co-hosts matched the African side physically, pressed aggressively and controlled large spells of the opening half without creating the clear-cut chances needed to reward their dominance. Ultimately, the difference came down to experience and efficiency. Morocco punished the opportunities it created, while Canada paid for its inability to convert promising spells into goals. Despite the defeat, Canada's run from World Cup newcomers to Round of 16 participants represents one of the tournament's biggest success stories and offers genuine optimism ahead of future major tournaments.

Morocco’s experience shines through If Canada represented the tournament's emerging force, Morocco embodied maturity. The Atlas Lions weathered an uncomfortable opening half before completely changing the complexion of the contest after the interval. A cleverly worked free-kick routine allowed Azzedine Ounahi to fire Morocco ahead in the 50th minute from the edge of the penalty area. As Canada pushed forward searching for an equaliser, Morocco's superior game management began to show. ALSO READ: World Cup 2026 pre-QF today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming Ounahi struck again late in the match before Soufiane Rahimi added a stoppage-time goal to complete a convincing scoreline that perhaps flattered Morocco but reflected their clinical edge.

The victory sends Morocco into another World Cup quarter-final, continuing the momentum built from their historic semi-final appearance in Qatar four years ago. Canada’s pressing impressed, but lacked the finishing touch Marsch has repeatedly spoken about making Canada "a nightmare to play against," and for much of the first half Morocco experienced exactly that. Canada defended aggressively in a compact shape, forced turnovers high up the pitch and repeatedly disrupted Morocco's build-up play. The approach limited one of the tournament favourites to very few meaningful opportunities before the break. What Canada couldn't do was capitalise on that territorial dominance. Crosses flashed across goal, dangerous positions were found, but goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was rarely forced into sustained action.

Against elite opposition, failing to score during dominant periods almost always carries consequences—and Morocco ensured Canada paid the price. Saibari injury fails to derail Morocco Morocco suffered an early setback when in-form forward Ismael Saibari limped off injured in the opening half. The Bayern Munich-bound attacker had been one of the breakout stars of the tournament, scoring three goals and providing Morocco with pace, movement and creativity in the final third. His departure initially disrupted Morocco's attacking rhythm, allowing Canada to dictate much of the first half. However, Mohamed Ouahbi's side adjusted impressively after the interval. Rahimi provided fresh energy from the bench, while Ounahi assumed greater attacking responsibility with two superbly taken goals.

The ability to overcome the loss of arguably their most dangerous attacker highlighted Morocco's increasing squad depth. Can Morocco go even further? Morocco has already established itself as Africa's leading football nation, but the World Cup presents an even bigger opportunity. After reaching the semi-finals in 2022, the Atlas Lions now find themselves back among the tournament's final eight, armed with greater depth, tactical flexibility and experience. The next challenge will be significantly tougher, but Morocco has once again shown it possesses the organisation, defensive resilience and attacking quality required to compete with the world's elite.