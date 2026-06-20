Morocco to Cape Verde: Africa's strong start reshaping the WC narrative

The expansion of the FIFA World Cup to 48 teams was met with skepticism in some quarters. Critics feared that increasing the number of participants would dilute the quality of the competition and create more one-sided contests. Yet after the opening round of group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Africa's representatives have emerged as some of the tournament's most compelling stories.

While the numbers show African teams recording three wins, five draws and four defeats from their opening fixtures, the results only tell part of the story. Across the United States, Canada and Mexico, African nations have demonstrated that they are no longer content with simply participating. Instead, they are competing toe-to-toe with some of football's most established powers.

Morocco continue where Qatar 2022 left off No African side has made a stronger statement than Morocco. The Atlas Lions arrived at the tournament carrying the legacy of their historic run to the semifinals in Qatar four years ago. Against five-time world champions Brazil, they showed that achievement was no fluke. Morocco secured a 1-1 draw and arguably looked the better side for large stretches of the contest. Their pressing unsettled Brazil, their midfield controlled key phases of the game and Ismael Saibari's goal highlighted the attacking quality within the squad. They went on to take all 3 points against Scotland to almost ensure qualification to the next round

Ivory Coast deliver Africa's biggest victory If Morocco produced the performance, Ivory Coast delivered the result. Making their first World Cup appearance in 12 years, Les Elephants defeated Ecuador 1-0 thanks to Amad Diallo's dramatic 90th-minute winner. The victory was significant not only because it ended Ecuador's impressive unbeaten streak but also because it represented a shift in mentality. African teams have often produced impressive performances against higher-ranked opponents only to fall short due to missed chances or late setbacks. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 20 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming This time, Ivory Coast found the decisive moment. The win has immediately strengthened their knockout-stage ambitions while sending a message that African teams are becoming more clinical in pressure situations.

Cape Verde's dream debut continues One of the tournament's biggest surprises came from Cape Verde. Facing former world champions Spain in their first World Cup campaign, few gave the island nation much chance of taking anything from the match. Yet Cape Verde frustrated Spain throughout a disciplined defensive display and earned a remarkable 0-0 draw. The result highlighted the growing depth within African football. Even teams without the pedigree of Morocco, Senegal or Ivory Coast are now capable of competing with elite opposition on the world's biggest stage. Senegal show they can still challenge the elite

Senegal may have lost 3-1 to France, but the scoreline does not fully reflect their performance. For long periods, the Lions of Teranga matched one of the tournament favourites. They competed physically, created opportunities and demonstrated why they remain one of Africa's most respected footballing nations. Ultimately, the individual brilliance of France's attackers proved decisive. However, Senegal's display suggested they remain capable of advancing from their group and potentially causing problems in the knockout rounds. Not every story has been positive The opening round also provided some difficult lessons. South Africa struggled in a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, appearing overwhelmed by both the occasion and the atmosphere. Tunisia endured the heaviest defeat among African teams, losing 5-1 to Sweden in a result that immediately increased pressure on the squad.

Iraq's heavy loss to Norway also served as a reminder that tournament football often punishes defensive lapses. Yet even these setbacks must be viewed in context. Several African teams faced elite opponents, host nations or traditional World Cup contenders in their opening matches. However. South Africa's late draw against Czechia showed promise yet again that there is still hope for the 'Bafana Bafana' to stay at this year's World Cup. Africa's strongest World Cup generation? The most encouraging sign for African football is not the results themselves but the manner in which they have been achieved.