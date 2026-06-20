Netherlands vs Sweden LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Must win tie for NED; GER in action later on

The second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixtures continues with two intriguing encounters that could have a major impact on the qualification race. Sweden can book their place in the Round of 32 with another victory, while Germany look to maintain their perfect start against an in-form Ivory Coast side. Both matches promise high-quality football as teams edge closer to the knockout stages.

Netherlands vs Sweden

The Netherlands face a crucial test against Group F leaders Sweden at Houston's NRG Stadium. Ronald Koeman's side were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Japan in their opening fixture and know that dropping points again could leave their qualification hopes hanging in the balance heading into the final matchday.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 21 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming Sweden arrive full of confidence after dismantling Tunisia 5-1 in one of the most impressive performances of the opening round. The Scandinavians sit top of the group and can secure a place in the Round of 32 with a victory. Much attention will be on Sweden's dangerous attack, while the Dutch will look to stars such as Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo and their experienced core to deliver a response. With qualification implications already looming large, expect an intense battle between two European heavyweights.

Germany vs Ivory Coast

Germany continue their Group E campaign against Ivory Coast looking to build on a stunning 7-1 victory over Curaçao. Julian Nagelsmann's side were among the standout performers of Matchday 1, with Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz spearheading a ruthless attacking display.

Ivory Coast, however, will not be short on belief after opening their tournament with a hard-fought victory over Ecuador. The Elephants have already shown they possess the quality to trouble elite opposition and will once again rely on exciting winger Yan Diomande to provide attacking inspiration.