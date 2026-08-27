New York City area saw $3.5 billion in economic impact from Fifa World Cup

By Michelle Kaske

The 2026 Fifa World Cup generated $3.5 billion in total economic impact in New York and New Jersey, according to a report commissioned by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The US, Canada and Mexico hosted the international soccer tournament this summer, with eight matches, including the final on July 19, played at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. More than 645,000 fans attended the matches at MetLife, according to the report.

The global sporting event generated $1.9 billion in direct spending on lodging, restaurants, bars, shopping and transportation in the states, the report said. The event helped support 27,424 jobs, while state and local governments pulled in $414.2 million in tax revenue, mostly from sales-tax collections.