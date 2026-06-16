Norway embraces Viking theme for World Cup return and provokes some debate

First it was their fans performing a synchronized "Viking row" in the stands at matches.

Then it was their players donning authentic Viking attire, complete with weapons, shields and long boats, to the backdrop of a fjord for a moody, dramatic photo shoot.

"A dream 28 years in the making... let's do this!" Norway star Erling Haaland wrote on the X platform Monday, reposting the photo of the team along with one of his father, Alfie Haaland, competing for the national team in the 1994 World Cup.

Norway is leaning into the country's centuries-old history as its star-studded men's team, containing Haaland and Martin Odegaard, heads into a first World Cup in 28 years.

It has created plenty of excitement and debate.

"It was an ask or a question from the (photographers)," Norway manager Stale Solbakken said Monday in advance of his team's World Cup opener against Iraq. "The players wanted me to do it. They were positive. The federation was positive. And I was average positive. And then we did it." It could be the new "thunder clap" The Norway fan routine sees lines of supporters, wearing Viking helmets and the team's red-and-blue jerseys, rowing in unison, forward and backward, to the steady beat of a drum. Expect it to catch the eye at the World Cup in Norway's group games at Foxborough, Massachusetts (against Iraq and France) and in New Jersey (against Senegal).

ALSO READ: Argentina vs Algeria: Messi prepared for his for his 6th World Cup- Scaloni It could potentially have a similar impact to the "thunder clap" performed by Iceland's fans at the European Championship in 2016 that resonated around the world and has since been used by many other sports teams. One critic says the photo is "chauvinistic" The Norwegian soccer federation commissioned British photographer David Yarrow to take the Viking snap, and he said in an interview with The Athletic he knew "it might get some criticism." Yarrow was right. As well as sparking wonder for its breathtaking backdrop and creativity, it also is regarded by some as controversial for harking back to a time - in the 800s and 900s - when Norwegian Vikings conducted raids featuring looting and pillaging.