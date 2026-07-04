olombia edge Ghana through Arias goal to reach FIFA World Cup last 16

Jhon Arias scored off a sharp cross from Luis Suarez in the opening minutes, and Colombia controlled Ghana on a sweltering night at Arrowhead Stadium, allowing Los Cafeteros to advance to the Round of 16 at the World Cup with a 1-0 victory.

Colombia will play Switzerland on Tuesday in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The game Friday night was just minutes old when Colombia forward Jhon Cordoba appeared to hurt his groin, forcing coach Nestor Lorenzo to bring Suarez - the standout from Sporting CP, not the Inter Miami star of the same name - off the bench as an early substitute.