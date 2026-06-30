Police, soccer fans clash in The Hague after Morocco stuns Netherlands

Soccer fans clashed with police in The Hague and celebrated in Casablanca after Morocco sent the Netherlands to its earliest World Cup exit, eliminating the Dutch on penalties on Monday night.

The Netherlands has a sizable Moroccan community and fans of the Morocco soccer team were in a festive mood after the win, though sporadic clashes also erupted.

Police in The Hague said "heavy fireworks were set off" in the Schilderswijk district, and that police officers were pelted with fireworks and stones. Riot squads charged the crowd and used a water cannon to break up the gathering.

"A few individuals have been arrested for committing open violence," police said.

As the penalty shootout reached its climax, the tense silence inside a coffee shop popular with fans in Casablanca, Morocco's largest city, gave way to a deafening roar when Ismael Saibari buried the decisive spot kick, sending his team into the Round of 16. The celebrations soon poured into the streets, with flares and fireworks cracking overhead, horns blaring and engines revving as fans celebrated deep into the night. Despite the late kickoff and the workday ahead, dozens of jubilant fans gathered on a main boulevard in Casablanca around 5 a.m. local time, dancing in the streets, waving Moroccan flags and chanting, "Canada, we're coming for you." Morocco moved on to face co-host Canada in the next round on Saturday. The Atlas Lions previously beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.