Portugal vs Croatia LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026 RO32: POR 0-0 CRO in 1st half

Portugal and Croatia meet in one of the standout Round of 32 clashes at the FIFA World Cup 2026 tonight, with two legendary midfield generals, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, preparing for what could be their final appearance on football's biggest stage.

While Ronaldo, now 41, continues to lead Portugal's attack, Modric, 40, remains the heartbeat of Croatia's midfield. Former Real Madrid teammates, the iconic duo now find themselves on opposite sides with a place in the Round of 16 at stake.

Portugal enter the knockout fixture unbeaten but far from convincing. Roberto Martinez's side topped the possession charts during the group stage, averaging 62.5 per cent of the ball and completing a tournament-best 1,690 passes. However, they struggled to convert that dominance into clear chances, managing just 37 shots across three matches, their second-lowest tally at a World Cup.

Ronaldo has already scored twice in the tournament, overtaking Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals. Yet one milestone still eludes him, he has never scored in a World Cup knockout match despite attempting 29 shots across eight such appearances.

Croatia, meanwhile, have built a reputation as one of international football's toughest knockout opponents. They have progressed beyond the first knockout round in each of their previous three World Cup appearances and will look to extend that remarkable record under Modric's leadership.

History, however, favours Portugal. The Seleção have lost just once in 10 meetings with Croatia and remain unbeaten in all six competitive encounters between the two nations.