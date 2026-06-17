Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: POR 1-0 DRC in 1st half; ENG to feature later on

Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign tonight with a Group K clash against DR Congo in Houston, aiming to make a strong start in their pursuit of a first-ever world title.

Roberto Martinez's side qualified impressively, scoring 20 goals in six matches, and arrive at the tournament as one of Europe's strongest contenders. Much of the spotlight will once again fall on veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 continues his quest to add the World Cup trophy to an already remarkable career.

For DR Congo, the tournament marks a historic return to football's biggest stage. The African nation has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when it competed as Zaire. Their place in the finals was secured through the intercontinental play-offs, where they defeated Jamaica 1-0 in Guadalajara.

The Congolese squad spent much of its preparation period in Europe due to the Ebola outbreak back home, playing warm-up matches against Denmark and Chile before travelling to the United States. The extended wait also allowed them to closely observe the opening weeks of the tournament and assess the level of competition.

Forward Yoane Wissa believes the delayed start could work in his team's favour as they look to continue the strong performances delivered by African nations such as Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde.

ALSO READ: Portugal vs Congo live streaming: Where to watch Ronaldo live in FIFA WC? Portugal will be cautious despite their status as favourites. With Colombia and Uzbekistan also in Group K, securing three points in the opener could prove crucial. Portugal have lost just two of their last 15 World Cup group-stage matches and are unbeaten in their last five such encounters against African opposition.

Big match later on in the night

England and Croatia renew a familiar World Cup rivalry as they open their Group L campaigns in a rematch of the memorable 2018 semi-final, where Croatia came from behind to defeat the Three Lions before eventually finishing runners-up to France.

Several members of that Croatian side remain at the heart of the squad eight years later. Veteran captain Luka Modric, now 40, continues to lead the midfield, while experienced stars Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric and Mateo Kovacic also remain important figures. Having reached the final in 2018 and secured third place at the 2022 World Cup, Croatia will be hoping their blend of experience and tournament know-how can inspire another deep run.

England, meanwhile, enter the tournament among the favourites and boast one of the most balanced squads in the competition. The only challenge facing Thomas Tuchel's side may be the weight of expectation, with the nation still searching for its first World Cup triumph since 1966.

The Three Lions were forced into a late squad adjustment after Tino Livramento suffered an injury in training, leading to the inclusion of Trevoh Chalobah. In midfield, Elliot Anderson is expected to partner Declan Rice, while Jude Bellingham will operate in an advanced role behind captain Harry Kane.

With both nations possessing quality, experience and high ambitions, the Group L opener promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

Portugal vs DR Congo probable starting XI

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes; Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leao.

DR Congo XI: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy; Mbuku, Yoane Wissa, Elia; Bakambu.

FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.