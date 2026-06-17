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Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: POR 1-0 DRC in 1st half; ENG to feature later on

Much of the spotlight will once again fall on veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 continues his quest to add the World Cup trophy to an already remarkable career.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Portugal vs DR Congo live score
Portugal vs DR Congo live score

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 10:45 PM IST
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Portugal begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign tonight with a Group K clash against DR Congo in Houston, aiming to make a strong start in their pursuit of a first-ever world title.
 
Roberto Martinez's side qualified impressively, scoring 20 goals in six matches, and arrive at the tournament as one of Europe's strongest contenders. Much of the spotlight will once again fall on veteran captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 continues his quest to add the World Cup trophy to an already remarkable career.
 
For DR Congo, the tournament marks a historic return to football's biggest stage. The African nation has qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when it competed as Zaire. Their place in the finals was secured through the intercontinental play-offs, where they defeated Jamaica 1-0 in Guadalajara.
 
The Congolese squad spent much of its preparation period in Europe due to the Ebola outbreak back home, playing warm-up matches against Denmark and Chile before travelling to the United States. The extended wait also allowed them to closely observe the opening weeks of the tournament and assess the level of competition.
 
Forward Yoane Wissa believes the delayed start could work in his team's favour as they look to continue the strong performances delivered by African nations such as Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast and Cape Verde.
 
Portugal will be cautious despite their status as favourites. With Colombia and Uzbekistan also in Group K, securing three points in the opener could prove crucial. Portugal have lost just two of their last 15 World Cup group-stage matches and are unbeaten in their last five such encounters against African opposition. 
 
Big match later on in the night
 
England and Croatia renew a familiar World Cup rivalry as they open their Group L campaigns in a rematch of the memorable 2018 semi-final, where Croatia came from behind to defeat the Three Lions before eventually finishing runners-up to France.
 
Several members of that Croatian side remain at the heart of the squad eight years later. Veteran captain Luka Modric, now 40, continues to lead the midfield, while experienced stars Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric and Mateo Kovacic also remain important figures. Having reached the final in 2018 and secured third place at the 2022 World Cup, Croatia will be hoping their blend of experience and tournament know-how can inspire another deep run.
 
England, meanwhile, enter the tournament among the favourites and boast one of the most balanced squads in the competition. The only challenge facing Thomas Tuchel's side may be the weight of expectation, with the nation still searching for its first World Cup triumph since 1966.
 
The Three Lions were forced into a late squad adjustment after Tino Livramento suffered an injury in training, leading to the inclusion of Trevoh Chalobah. In midfield, Elliot Anderson is expected to partner Declan Rice, while Jude Bellingham will operate in an advanced role behind captain Harry Kane.
 
With both nations possessing quality, experience and high ambitions, the Group L opener promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.
 
Portugal vs DR Congo probable starting XI
 
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes; Conceicao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leao.
 
DR Congo XI: Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy; Mbuku, Yoane Wissa, Elia; Bakambu.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

10:45 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Silva booked!

Bernardo Silva is booked by the referee after just one foul as Ronaldo is not happy with the referee's decision.

10:42 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Congo with couple chances of their own!

Congo tries to put in some crosses and end up with one shot from Cedric Mukambu going past close to the left hand post.

10:40 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Portugal ahead!

Joao Neves heads home the opening goal for Portugal in the 5th minute as Neto's cross finds him perfectly.

10:35 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Congo focused in defense!

DR Congo is focused on defense at the moment as Portugal try to find gaps in the back 5 defence from the start

10:31 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kickoff in Houston!

Portugal kick start their campaign in Houston on the night.

10:28 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: National anthems done!

The national anthems are done and it is time for action now as Houston cheers on for Ronaldo and co. and the WC debutants DR Congo

10:19 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes ago from kickoff in Houston as the UEFA Nations League champions begin their campaign!

10:09 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Ronaldo effect at Portugal!

Portugal WC history!

1930: Did not enter
1934: Did not qualify
1938: Did not qualify
1950: Did not qualify
1954: Did not qualify
1958: Did not qualify
1962: Did not qualify
1966: 3rd Place
1970: Did not qualify
1974: Did not qualify
1978: Did not qualify
1982: Did not qualify
1986: Group Stage
1990: Did not qualify
1994: Did not qualify
1998: Did not qualify
2002: Group Stage
2006: Fourth Place (Ronaldo in the squad)
2010: Round of 16 (Ronaldo in the squad)
2014: Group Stage (Ronaldo in the squad)
2018: Round of 16 (Ronaldo in the squad)
2022: Quarterfinals (Ronaldo in the squad)

9:50 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ronaldo and co. out for warm-ups!

The crowd erupts as they see Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal come out for their warm-ups in Houston.

9:49 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: DR Congo lineup!

DR Congo XI: Mpasi Nazu; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakumbu.

9:46 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Portugal line up!

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Tomás Araújo, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo


9:36 PM

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ronaldo ready to open 6th WC campaign!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Portugal and debutants DR Congo. With Cristiano Ronaldo ready to open his campaign for the record equalling 6th FIFA World Cup, all eyes will be on how Portugal set the stage tonight. Kickoff at 10:30 PM
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Topics :FIFA World CupCristiano RonaldoPortugal national football team

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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