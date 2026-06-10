Record eight players aged 40-plus set to feature at 2026 Fifa World Cup

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature a record eight players aged 40 or older in squad selections for the tournament, which will be staged across Canada, Mexico, and the United States--surpassing by one the total number of such players who have appeared across all previous 22 editions combined, according to Reuters.

The oldest player expected at the Fifa World Cup is Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who will be 43 at the tournament and, if he plays, would become the second-oldest World Cup appearance-maker in history behind Egypt's Essam El Hadary, who played at 45 against Saudi Arabia in 2018. However, Gordon is likely to serve as backup to first-choice keeper Angus Gunn.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the oldest outfield player at 41 and is set to feature in a record sixth World Cup. He shares that milestone with 40-year-old Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa and Lionel Messi, who turns 39 later this month. Other players aged over 40 at this tournament include Cape Verde's debutant goalkeeper Vozinha and Germany's 2014 World Cup winner Manuel Neuer, who is aiming to recover from a calf injury in time to feature against Curacao in Houston on Sunday. Meanwhile, Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will turn 40 next Tuesday, a day after Uruguay open their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia in Miami.