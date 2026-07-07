Ronaldo's World Cup dream ends as Spain strike late to beat Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo had spent the week trying to keep the end at a distance. He had already said this would be his last World Cup, but not necessarily his last match for Portugal. He had spoken about reflection, family and not making emotional decisions in the heat of defeat.

Then Mikel Merino arrived in stoppage time, and the question became unavoidable.

At Dallas Stadium early on Tuesday morning (IST) Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in a tight, draining Round of 16 match that looked destined for extra time until the first minute of stoppage time. Merino, arriving with the timing of a centre-forward, finished low at the near post after a clever move involving Spain’s substitutes and midfielders.

The goal ended Portugal’s World Cup. It also ended Ronaldo’s final campaign on football’s grandest stage. The 41-year-old left the pitch in tears. He had played the full 90 minutes, tried to force himself into the game, and finished with three attempts on goal. But this was not a night of vintage Ronaldo theatre. It was quieter, more painful and perhaps more honest: a great player reaching the limit of what even his will could bend. Spain move on to face the winner of United States vs Belgium. Portugal go home. Ronaldo waits before deciding whether his international career is also over.

Ronaldo’s final World Cup ends without the final act Ronaldo did not try to hide the pain. “I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” he said. “I gave it my all. I did my best and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won’t be making any rash decisions.” He stopped short of confirming whether he had played his final match for Portugal. “I don’t make decisions in the heat of the moment,” he said.

That distinction matters. Ronaldo’s World Cup story is over. His Portugal story may still have a final page. But in Dallas, the image was unmistakable: one of football’s greatest players walking away from the tournament that never fully belonged to him. He had arrived at this World Cup still chasing the one prize missing from a career of astonishing scale. He had scored in six World Cups, becoming the first player to do so. He had finally found his first knockout-stage goal last week against Croatia, at the ninth attempt, briefly keeping alive the dream. Against Spain, though, he could not shape the ending.

Where did it go wrong for Ronaldo? Ronaldo’s performance reflected the debate that has followed him throughout this tournament: whether this was one World Cup too many. He had only 12 touches in the first half, nine fewer than Spain centre-forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who had the next-lowest total among outfield players. He was not absent by choice. Portugal struggled to find him, and when they did, Spain’s defensive structure squeezed the danger out of the moment. There were flashes. After a stepover, Ronaldo created half a yard and struck with conviction, though the angle was against him. Later, Joao Felix nodded Pedro Neto’s cross back across goal, and Ronaldo flicked the ball goalwards. The crowd gasped, but Unai Simon saved comfortably.

Ronaldo’s frustration became visible. Early in the second half, he made a run behind the defence, only for Joao Neves to turn down the pass. Soon after, he moved centrally as Joao Cancelo stood up a cross towards the back post. Later, he questioned why Neto passed to him during a counter-attack rather than carrying the ball forward. The body language told the story. Ronaldo wanted the match to come to him. Spain made sure it rarely did. Ronaldo’s World Cup record Ronaldo leaves the World Cup with 27 appearances and 11 goals. His only knockout-stage goal came against Croatia in this tournament. His deepest run remains 2006, when Portugal reached the semifinals before losing to France.

Category Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup World Cups played 6 Editions 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 Appearances 27 Goals 11 Knockout-stage goals 1 Best finish Semifinals in 2006 First World Cup 2006 Final World Cup 2026 Goals at 2026 World Cup 3 Final World Cup match Portugal 0-1 Spain, Round of 16 His World Cup story began in 2006, when a 21-year-old Ronaldo helped Portugal beat England in a quarterfinal penalty shootout. He converted the decisive kick that day. It seemed to foreshadow a World Cup future full of deeper runs and defining nights. They never quite arrived.

There were great moments, most famously the hat-trick against Spain in a 3-3 group-stage draw in 2018, including a superb late free kick. But the tournament itself resisted him. For all the goals, records and longevity, Ronaldo never reached a World Cup final. The Messi contrast Ronaldo avoided spending the tournament trapped in comparison with Lionel Messi. But as his World Cup career closes, the contrast is impossible to ignore. Their rivalry defined an era. At club level, it divided football. At international level, both carried countries and expectation for more than a decade. But the World Cup separated their legacies.

Messi reached the 2014 final and then won the trophy in 2022. Ronaldo reached the semifinals in 2006, but Portugal never returned that close during his era. There had been a possible Ronaldo-Messi World Cup meeting in this tournament. Had Portugal topped their group instead of finishing behind Colombia, and had both teams advanced, they could have met in the quarterfinals. “It would be top,” Ronaldo had said earlier in the tournament. It did not happen. For a player who conquered almost everything else, that sense of what might have been will remain part of his World Cup farewell.

Merino delivers Spain’s late sting The match itself was controlled more by tension than rhythm. Two high-quality teams cancelled each other out for long periods. Spain had the ball and territory but struggled to turn control into decisive chances. Portugal were dangerous in moments but rarely sustained pressure. Then, in the 91st minute, Portugal switched off. Spain reacted quickly to a free kick. Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and Ferran Torres were involved as the ball was worked to the edge of the area. Torres controlled, spun and slipped a clever pass into Merino’s path. The midfielder made a late run into the box and finished low at the near post with the calm of a striker.

It was not a vintage Spanish attacking display, but it was a classic Spanish tournament outcome: patience, control, then one clean moment. Back in 2010, Spain won all four knockout matches 1-0 on their way to their only World Cup title. In Dallas, they found that old narrow-margin muscle again. Spain’s defence remains untouched The foundation of Spain’s campaign is becoming impossible to ignore. They have now kept five clean sheets in five matches at this World Cup. That is not because they sit deep or defend desperately. Their defensive strength starts with possession, territory and structure.

Spain have averaged 65.5 per cent possession across their five games. Their midfielders keep opponents at arm’s length. Their defenders stay alert. Their goalkeeper Simon has extended his unbeaten run at the World Cup to more than 600 minutes, including one and a half games from the 2022 edition. Against Portugal, Simon had to work in the first half. Ronaldo got two efforts on target, including a firm strike that the Spain goalkeeper parried. But Spain’s back line never lost its shape. Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte stayed compact. Marc Cucurella and Pedro Porro were positionally sound. Rodri, sitting in front of them, repeatedly read danger before it could become a real chance, stepping in to stop Ronaldo, Felix and Neves when Portugal threatened to move closer to goal.

Portugal’s most dangerous moment came from a short corner, when Nuno Mendes fired a shot that deflected off Porro’s head and hit the crossbar. It was a scare, but not a pattern. Spain’s control survived. Spain stay patient where recent teams panicked This match could have carried old Spanish anxieties. In the two previous World Cups, Spain exited in frustrating fashion, losing on penalties to Russia and Morocco after failing to break down stubborn defensive structures. As the minutes ticked away in Dallas, this game had the feel of another slow drift towards extra time, perhaps even penalties.

The ball moved. The triangles formed. Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo found angles in midfield. But the decisive pass was missing. Diogo Costa saved from Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena early in the first half. Spain also sent several dangerous balls across the six-yard box, but Oyarzabal was not in position to finish them. Still, Luis de la Fuente’s side did not become frantic. Yamal did not have his most explosive night, but Spain kept probing. Olmo, Pedri, Baena and Rodri continued to work in tight spaces. The reward came late, from the bench. Ferran Torres and Merino gave Spain the movement, freshness and clarity needed to turn dominance into a goal.

Portugal’s campaign ends with Martinez gone too Portugal’s exit also brought Roberto Martinez’s departure as manager. Ronaldo spoke warmly about the Spaniard. “I loved working with him,” he said. “A great manager, a great human being, and what he’s done for Portugal is to be commended. I want to thank him and wish him every happiness.” Martinez, in turn, defended Ronaldo’s contribution. “We will always be grateful for what he tried to do at this World Cup, because the dream was to win the World Cup and he tried with an incredible example of leadership as a captain,” Martinez said.

“This is not the moment to look beyond what we’re talking about: a soccer icon. There are not many Cristiano Ronaldos.” Portugal’s squad has talent beyond Ronaldo. But this exit closes a major phase. Whether or not Ronaldo continues internationally, Portugal’s next cycle will be shaped by a question that has lingered for years: how do they become less emotionally and tactically tied to him while still respecting everything he has meant? Ronaldo’s Portugal legacy remains secure Ronaldo did not leave Dallas with the World Cup. But he did not leave without a legacy. He helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. He framed that achievement in direct terms.

“I’ve won three titles for Portugal; before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn’t won a single title,” he said. “The biggest title the national team has ever won was in 2016, the European Championship, which, to be honest, is just as significant to me as a World Cup.” That may sound defensive, but it also reflects a truth. Ronaldo transformed Portugal’s expectations. Before his era, they were admired but often peripheral in the biggest moments. With him, they became title winners. The World Cup remained the missing piece. But Portugal’s modern trophy cabinet carries his fingerprints. What next for Spain and Portugal?

Spain advance to face the winner of United States vs Belgium. Whoever comes through that match will face a side that has not conceded at this tournament and knows how to control games without always dazzling. If they face the US, it will be a very different test for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. Spain’s possession, technical density and defensive calm would ask questions the Americans have not yet faced. Even if Spain can be frustrated, as Cape Verde showed earlier in the tournament, breaking them down is another challenge entirely. Portugal, meanwhile, enter uncertainty. Martinez is gone. Ronaldo will reflect. A generation led by Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and others must now decide what the next Portugal looks like.