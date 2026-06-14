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Scotland marks 28-year WC absence with 1-0 victory over Haiti in Group C

John McGinn deflected a shot off an opposing defender and past goalkeeper Johny Placide in the 28th minute, and Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Group C of the World Cup on Saturday.

McGinn's goal came off a rebound from Che Adams' miss in the box that bounced off Placide and into open space.
McGinn's goal came off a rebound from Che Adams' miss in the box that bounced off Placide and into open space.
AP Foxborough (Massachusetts)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 1:38 PM IST
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John McGinn deflected a shot off an opposing defender and past goalkeeper Johny Placide in the 28th minute, and Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Group C of the World Cup on Saturday.

The Scots, making their first appearance in the tournament since 1998, earned their first World Cup victory since 1990, when they beat Sweden 2-1.

Group favorites Brazil and Morocco played to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day, putting Scotland at the top of the group standings.

Haiti, whose only other World Cup appearance was in West Germany in 1974, is still in search of its first World Cup point.

McGinn's goal came off a rebound from Che Adams' miss in the box that bounced off Placide and into open space. McGinn's shot ricocheted off a defender from 13 yards out. 

Scotland's Tartan Army supporters were out in mass, creating a wave of red inside a filled in Gillette Stadium, located about 30 miles outside Boston.

Scotland came close to a goal in the 17th minute when captain Scott McTominay got loose and fired a shot that clipped the top of the post.

Haiti had its best opportunities in the second half. In the 74th minute, Ruben Providence sent a cross in to Wilson Isidor, but the forward came up empty on his attempt to direct the ball in.

Then in the 84th, Frantzdy Pierrot's header went a wide of the left side.

Scotland stays in town to play Morocco at Gillette Stadium on Friday. Haiti will next face Brazil on Friday in Philadelphia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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