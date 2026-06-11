Six in 10 Indians plan to watch Fifa World Cup 2026: Ipsos survey

As the Fifa World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Thursday with a grand opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, football's biggest spectacle is expected to attract a sizeable audience in India despite the country not being among the 48 participating nations.

An Ipsos Predictions Survey 2026 has found that nearly six in 10 Indians, or 59 per cent, intend to watch the tournament, highlighting football's popularity in a cricket-dominated market.

The expanded World Cup, featuring 48 teams and a record 104 matches, runs from June 12 to July 20, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). It is the first edition in Fifa history to be jointly hosted by three countries and is expected to draw billions of viewers worldwide.

ALSO READ: Fifa's biggest payday: The economics behind Football World Cup 2026 The findings suggest that India's interest in football continues to deepen, driven by the sport's cultural roots in states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, Manipur and Mizoram, as well as the enduring appeal of global stars and traditional football powerhouses. India among world's most engaged football audiences While India does not feature in the tournament, the country ranks among the most enthusiastic markets globally. According to the survey, 59 per cent of Indians plan to follow the World Cup. Only a handful of countries reported higher levels of interest, led by Argentina at 79 per cent, followed by South Korea (75 per cent), Colombia (74 per cent), South Africa (74 per cent), Peru (72 per cent), Romania (72 per cent), Brazil (71 per cent), Mexico (68 per cent), Ireland (68 per cent) and Turkiye (68 per cent).

The data highlights the World Cup's ability to transcend national participation and capture audiences across markets where football enjoys strong cultural relevance. Suresh Ramalingam, Ipsos India CEO Suresh Ramalingam, chief executive officer of Ipsos India, said football occupies a unique space among Indian sports fans despite cricket's dominance. "Cricket continues to be the national favourite, but football, and particularly FIFA, holds a unique allure. The World Cup comes just once every four years, creating a sense of occasion. Add to that the opportunity to watch legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in action, and it becomes a compelling proposition for fans."

He added that Indian viewers typically gravitate towards traditional football giants. Argentina emerges as India's favourite Defending champions Argentina enter the tournament as one of the strongest favourites, and Indian fans appear firmly behind Lionel Messi's side. The survey found that 68 per cent of Indians expect Argentina to defend their title, making India the most optimistic market globally outside Argentina itself. Unsurprisingly, confidence is highest within Argentina, where 87 per cent of respondents believe the team will successfully defend its crown. Support for Argentina is also strong in Indonesia (59 per cent), Peru (55 per cent), Malaysia (53 per cent), Thailand (52 per cent), Turkiye (52 per cent) and Romania.

ALSO READ: Indian markets love FIFA World Cup, shows data. Will 2026 be different? By contrast, scepticism is greatest in countries with long-standing football rivalries, including Germany (20 per cent), Brazil (25 per cent), Japan (25 per cent) and the Netherlands (27 per cent). Time zones could reshape viewing habits One challenge for Indian viewers will be timing. The three host nations are between 9.5 hours and 12.5 hours behind India, meaning many matches will take place late at night or in the early hours of the morning. Ramalingam believes viewing behaviour will split into two distinct groups.

"There are broadly two segments of fans: committed supporters and casual viewers. While die-hard fans will not hesitate to stay up late or wake up early to catch live action, others will rely on highlights and recaps. The biggest hook remains the ability to watch the world's greatest sporting spectacle live." There is some relief for viewers, however. Of the tournament's 104 matches, 35 will be played over weekends, potentially boosting television and streaming audiences. The challenge contrasts sharply with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where a time difference of just two hours and 30 minutes made live viewing considerably easier for Indian audiences.

Weather concerns enter the conversation The survey also found concerns over weather-related disruptions. About 67 per cent of Indian respondents believe extreme weather could lead to matches being postponed, abandoned or rescheduled during the tournament. The concern stems from the diverse weather conditions across the three host nations. Summer thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and extreme heat are all possible during the tournament, while only a limited number of venues are equipped with retractable roofs. ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico and South Africa to kick start proceedings Given the scale of the competition and the geographical spread of host cities, weather could emerge as an important factor during the month-long event.