Visa issues leave South Africa assistant coach behind before FIFA World Cup

South Africa's World Cup squad departed for the tournament a day late on Monday and left its assistant coach behind after problems securing travel visas for the United States.

South Africa plays co-host Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup on June 11 in Mexico City. It plays one of its group games in the U.S.

The team was due to depart on Sunday but that was delayed because it had not received visas for some players and staff members, the sports minister said.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie posted on X that the "debacle" over visas was caused by an administrative error by team officials and called it embarrassing. He demanded a report from the South African Football Association.

"We are being made to look like fools," McKenzie wrote on social media. The association said on Monday it had secured visas for all the players and they departed from Johannesburg on a charter flight on Monday afternoon. However, SAFA President Danny Jordaan said assistant coach Helman Mkhalele was initially refused a visa by the U.S., with no reason given, and his travel documents were still outstanding. "We hope that will also be resolved and all of our people will be going," Jordaan told reporters at OR Tambo International Airport. SAFA apologized for the 24-hour delay and said it received help from the South African Foreign Ministry and the U.S. Consulate in Johannesburg to resolve the visa problems.