South Africa to appeal Zwane's WC ban, citing Messi's foul vs Algeria

South Africa coach Hugo Broos wants to appeal midfielder Themba Zwane's three-match ban for a red card at the World Cup, citing Lionel Messi in his reasoning.

Zwane was given one of the three red cards in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday, when Mexico beat South Africa 2-0.

Speaking Wednesday, Broos noted Messi avoided punishment for what appeared to be a foul in Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday as evidence of what he believes was an unfair sanction by the FIFA disciplinary committee.

Zwane was sent off in the 84th minute in Mexico City for hitting Roberto Alvarado in the face. Standard punishment is a one-match suspension, but FIFA said Wednesday it had increased the sanction because it was deemed serious foul play.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel's England impresses in 4-2 win against Croatia The suspension means Zwane would not be able to play again until the round of 16 if South Africa advances that far. "I think the, the red card, is too severe. I saw back the situation where Themba got the red card. I don't think it was a red card," Broos said. "When I see what happened yesterday with Messi, then I don't agree." Slow motion replays showed Messi's studs catch Algeria captain Aissa Mandi's on the calf in Argentina's win, but it went unpunished. Messi ended up scoring a hat trick in the match.