Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Final: Messi vs Yamal in New York; Kickoff at 12:30 AM

The biggest football match on planet earth takes place tonight as the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between European champions Spain and defending champions Argentina takes place in New Jersey tonight. There are different paths to football's biggest prize, and Spain and Argentina have taken completely contrasting routes to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Spain have looked almost untouchable throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side has dominated opponents with controlled possession, tactical discipline and defensive solidity, conceding just one goal while keeping six clean sheets. More impressively, La Roja have not trailed at any stage of the competition, underlining the authority with which they have reached the final.

Argentina, meanwhile, have travelled a far more dramatic road. Lionel Scaloni's defending champions have repeatedly found themselves under immense pressure, needing extra time, penalty shootouts and stunning late comebacks to stay alive. From recovering against Egypt to their dramatic semifinal turnaround against England, Argentina have made a habit of escaping seemingly impossible situations.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup final: Keralam declares holiday for schools, colleges Beyond the battle for the trophy, the final also carries a symbolic passing-of-the-torch narrative. Lionel Messi, expected to be playing his final World Cup match, lines up against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, Spain's rising superstar and one of football's brightest talents. Their famous 2007 photograph, with a young Messi holding baby Yamal during a Barcelona charity event, has only added to the occasion's significance.

The midfield contest could ultimately shape the outcome. Spain will rely on Rodri's control and composure to dictate possession, while Argentina will hope Enzo Fernandez can disrupt that rhythm and create openings for Messi. Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal's movement will test Argentina's rugged central defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez.

Both teams enter the final with fully fit squads, setting the stage for a fascinating clash between Spain's precision and Argentina's relentless fighting spirit, with world football's biggest prize awaiting the winner.