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Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE FIFA WC Final: Messi vs Yamal in New York; Kickoff at 12:30 AM

Beyond the battle for the trophy, the final also carries a symbolic passing-of-the-torch narrative from Messi to Yamal.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Spain vs Argentina
Spain vs Argentina

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 10:26 PM IST
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The biggest football match on planet earth takes place tonight as the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between European champions Spain and defending champions Argentina takes place in New Jersey tonight.  There are different paths to football's biggest prize, and Spain and Argentina have taken completely contrasting routes to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.
 
Spain have looked almost untouchable throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's side has dominated opponents with controlled possession, tactical discipline and defensive solidity, conceding just one goal while keeping six clean sheets. More impressively, La Roja have not trailed at any stage of the competition, underlining the authority with which they have reached the final.
 
Argentina, meanwhile, have travelled a far more dramatic road. Lionel Scaloni's defending champions have repeatedly found themselves under immense pressure, needing extra time, penalty shootouts and stunning late comebacks to stay alive. From recovering against Egypt to their dramatic semifinal turnaround against England, Argentina have made a habit of escaping seemingly impossible situations.
 
Beyond the battle for the trophy, the final also carries a symbolic passing-of-the-torch narrative. Lionel Messi, expected to be playing his final World Cup match, lines up against 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, Spain's rising superstar and one of football's brightest talents. Their famous 2007 photograph, with a young Messi holding baby Yamal during a Barcelona charity event, has only added to the occasion's significance. 
 
The midfield contest could ultimately shape the outcome. Spain will rely on Rodri's control and composure to dictate possession, while Argentina will hope Enzo Fernandez can disrupt that rhythm and create openings for Messi. Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal's movement will test Argentina's rugged central defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez.
 
Both teams enter the final with fully fit squads, setting the stage for a fascinating clash between Spain's precision and Argentina's relentless fighting spirit, with world football's biggest prize awaiting the winner.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Argentina Final: Starting 11
 
Spain starting 11 (probable): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal
 
Argentina starting 11 (probable): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain vs Argentina live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
 
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain vs Argentina live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match between Spain and Argentina will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
 
Check all the live updates of Spain and Argentina final match in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.

10:26 PM

Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC final: HT show set for fans!

 The inaugural FIFA World Cup final half-time show will feature a star-studded lineup led by global music icons Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, who are set to headline the spectacle in front of more than 80,000 fans inside the stadium and a worldwide television audience expected to run into the billions.
 
The celebrations will also include Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Burna Boy, renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and New York's PS22 Chorus, who will perform alongside members of Coldplay as part of the historic entertainment showcase.

10:09 PM

Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC final: De la Fuente vary of Messi threat!

Spanish coach De la Fuente expressed his opinion on how Spain will tackle Messi and lauded his talent this year too.

“I first encountered him when I was coaching the Sevilla youth team,” he said. “We went to Barcelona and I had heard great things about a kid named Messi.
 
“So we assigned a player to mark him man-to-man, but in the 70th minute, I substituted the marker because he was on a yellow card. The score was 0-0 and in the span of 15 minutes, Messi scored four goals against us.”
 
“So we won’t use man-to-man marking this time. We have to stay alert and pay special attention, certainly,” de la Fuente added.
 
Messi, 39, has produced a series of vintage performances for Argentina to carry them into Sunday’s final, which will almost certainly be the veteran’s last appearance in the World Cup.
 
“Messi is one of a kind,” de la Fuente said. “An example for young athletes in terms of his attitude and behaviour, especially given the spectacular World Cup he is playing at his age.”

9:52 PM

Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC final: Clash of two coaches and friends!

Beyond the battle on the pitch, the FIFA World Cup final will also renew a friendship between Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente and Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni. The two first crossed paths in 2017, when Scaloni was working towards his professional coaching licence and De la Fuente served as one of the course instructors.
 
Speaking ahead of the final, De la Fuente dismissed suggestions that Argentina could rely on gamesmanship or overly physical tactics to unsettle Spain. Instead, he stressed his deep respect for the reigning world champions and their achievements under Scaloni.
 
The Spanish coach highlighted Argentina's recent dominance, pointing to their World Cup triumph, successive Copa América titles and the Finalissima victory as evidence of the team's quality. He also described Scaloni as a close friend and expressed confidence that Sunday's showdown would be decided by footballing ability rather than mind games.

9:40 PM

Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC final: Messi vs Yamal in New York!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final encounter between Spain and Argentina in New York. Messi set to take on his potential Barcelona successor Lamine Yamal tonight in what will be a perfect torch bearer moment especially for Barcelona fans to witness on the night. Kickoff at 12:30 AM IST after the closing ceremony.
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Topics :FIFA World Cup

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

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