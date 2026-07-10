World Cup QF: Spain vs Belgium preview, prediction, head-to-head, stats

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds will continue on Saturday, with Spain taking on Belgium in the second quarterfinal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Spain arrive at the game carrying the tag of one of Europe's most complete sides, unbeaten, defensively impeccable and playing the most cohesive possession-based football of the tournament.

Belgium, meanwhile, have quietly rebuilt under Rudi Garcia, rediscovering the attacking flair that once made their golden generation one of international football's most feared teams.

Spain and Belgium will face each other for the first time in a World Cup knockout match, with the former chasing a second World Cup title and a place in the semifinals for the first time since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Belgium, on the other hand, whose golden generation fell short at previous tournaments, are looking to reach only their second World Cup semifinal after finishing third in 2018. Match details Match Venue Local date and time India date and time What is at stake Spain vs Belgium SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles July 10, 3 pm ET July 11, 12:30 am IST Winner faces France in semifinal The road to the quarterfinals Spain have looked every bit the pre-tournament favourites. They topped Group H with victories over Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cabo Verde before eliminating Austria 3-0 in the Round of 32. Their biggest examination came in the Round of 16, where neighbours Portugal forced them into a tense tactical battle before Spain emerged 1-0 winners, courtesy of a disciplined defensive display.

Belgium's journey has been more eventful. They topped Group G before surviving a thrilling encounter against Senegal to secure a 3-2 victory in the Round of 32. Against co-hosts the United States in the last 16, Belgium produced arguably their best performance of the tournament, winning 4-1 despite spending long periods without the ball. The result reinforced the belief that Rudi Garcia's side are beginning to peak at the right time. Team Group stage Round of 32 Round of 16 Goals for Goals against Spain Won Group H Beat Austria 3-0 Beat Portugal 1-0 11 0 Belgium Won Group G Beat Senegal 3-2 Beat USA 4-1 13 4

Spain: Control through possession, pressure and precision Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain have modernised their style without losing their identity. While retaining their possession-based philosophy, they now attack with greater speed and purpose, using quick transitions through Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo. Yamal has emerged as Spain's chief creator, combining brilliantly with Pedro Porro, while Williams provides width and pace on the opposite flank. Rodri remains the side's metronome, controlling possession and breaking up opposition attacks with equal efficiency. Defensively, Spain have been among the tournament's most organised teams, using an aggressive high press to win the ball back quickly.

Spain players celebrating after beating Portgual in the Round of 16 match of FIFA WC 2026 (PIC: Reuters) Centre-backs Robin Le Normand and Pau Cubarsi have defended proactively, while goalkeeper Unai Simon has provided composure from the back, keeping five clean sheets. Belgium: A familiar attack with renewed balance Belgium have exceeded expectations under Rudi Garcia, turning what looked like a rebuilding campaign into a genuine title challenge. Romelu Lukaku remains the focal point in attack, supported by the pace of Jeremy Doku, the creativity of Charles De Ketelaere and the expected return of Kevin De Bruyne. Unlike previous Belgian teams, this side attacks more directly, using quick transitions, vertical passing and wide play to exploit spaces after winning possession. That approach proved highly effective in their 4-1 victory over the United States in the Round of 16.

Belgium players during FIFA WC 2026 Round of 16 match vs USA (PIC: Reuters) Defensively, however, Belgium have looked more vulnerable, conceding in three of their five matches. Against Spain, they are expected to defend compactly and rely on swift counter-attacks to create scoring opportunities. Where the match could be won: The midfield battle Quarterfinals are often decided by moments rather than sustained dominance, and this one may hinge on which midfield imposes its rhythm. Spain want long spells of possession. Rodri drops between the centre-backs to initiate attacks, Pedri drifts into half-spaces to receive under pressure, while Fabian Ruiz pushes higher to overload central areas. Once Spain establish control, they patiently move opponents from side to side before finding Lamine Yamal or Nico Williams in isolation.

Belgium's objective is almost the opposite. Rather than contest possession for its own sake, Rudi Garcia's side will look to compress space centrally before releasing Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku immediately after regaining the ball. Romelu Lukaku's ability to hold up play allows Belgium's runners to join attacks quickly, making transitions their biggest weapon. ALSO READ: Mbappe stars as France outclass Morocco to reach World Cup semifinals The statistics reflect those contrasting identities. Spain remain among the tournament leaders in possession and passing accuracy, while Belgium have created a significant share of their chances from fast transitions and direct attacks. The team that better controls the tempo, either by monopolising the ball or disrupting Spain's rhythm, will take a significant step towards the semifinals.

Yamal against Belgium's left flank Every Spain match eventually returns to the same question: How do you stop Lamine Yamal? The teenager has been Spain's most influential attacking player, combining creativity with an ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. Operating from the right, he constantly cuts inside onto his stronger foot while also creating overlapping opportunities for Pedro Porro. Belgium are expected to assign maximum defensive attention to that side. Whether Maxim De Cuyper or another full-back starts on the left, support from the nearest midfielder will be essential. Allowing Yamal time to receive between the lines could prove fatal, particularly given Spain's ability to overload the right channel.

Belgium's best response may be to force Spain to attack elsewhere while trying to exploit the space Porro leaves behind during their counter-attacks. De Bruyne versus Rodri If Yamal represents Spain's future, Kevin De Bruyne remains Belgium's present. The Manchester City midfielder is expected to return after being carefully managed through the knockout rounds and remains Belgium's primary creative influence despite fitness concerns earlier in the tournament. Garcia confirmed that his side are embracing the underdog tag, while Romelu Lukaku stressed that Belgium would need a near-perfect collective display against Spain. Rodri's role will, therefore, be critical. Beyond controlling possession, Spain's holding midfielder must prevent De Bruyne from receiving between the lines. If Belgium's captain begins turning with space, Lukaku and Doku immediately become dangerous outlets.

Conversely, if Rodri dominates central midfield, Belgium may spend long periods defending deep without opportunities to counter. Head-to-head and history Spain hold a slight historical advantage, although competitive meetings between the sides have been relatively rare in recent decades. The most memorable encounter came during the 2018 UEFA Nations League, when Belgium defeated Spain 2-1 in Brussels, while Spain have generally enjoyed greater success across major tournaments. Team Playing identity Main attacking route Spain Possession-based, high pressing Positional play through Yamal, Williams and Pedri Belgium Vertical transitions De Bruyne passes, Doku carries, Lukaku finishing Team news Spain have minor fitness concerns surrounding Nico Williams and Yeremi Pino, though both are expected to be available. Victor Munoz also remains a doubt, but Luis de la Fuente is unlikely to make significant changes after eliminating Portugal. Belgium are without the suspended Zeno Debast and the injured Amadou Onana, while Kevin De Bruyne is expected to return after being rested in the previous round.

Team Key availability updates Suspension risk Spain Nico Williams expected fit; Yeremi Pino and Victor Muñoz monitored Alex Baena, Pedri and Freean Torres one booking away fom ban Belgium Kevin De Bruyne expected to return; Zeno Debast suspended; Amadou Onana unavailable Castagne, Lukaku, Machele, DeCuyper one booking away from ban Predicted starting 11 Spain Belgium Unai Simón Thibaut Courtois Pedro Porro Timothy Castagne Robin Le Normand Wout Faes Pau Cubarsí Arthur Theate Marc Cucurella Maxim De Cuyper Rodri Youri Tielemans Fabián Ruiz Orel Mangala Pedri Kevin De Bruyne Lamine Yamal Jeremy Doku Nico Williams Leandro Trossard Mikel Oyarzabal Romelu Lukaku

Referee focus Fifa has appointed Michael Oliver of England to officiate the World Cup 2026 quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Oliver has overseen three matches at this year's World Cup. Across those games, he has shown 13 yellow cards, averaging 4.33 bookings per match, and is yet to award a penalty. He has also shown no red cards, reflecting his preference for managing games through cautions rather than dismissals. His previous appointments at the tournament include France's 4-1 win over Norway, the Netherlands' 5-1 victory over Sweden and Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 win over Canada.

Referee Country Matches officiated at World Cup 2026 Yellow cards Penalties awarded Michael Oliver England 3 13 0 What experts expect Most analysts favour Spain to progress, largely because of their greater balance between attack and defence. Belgium possess enough firepower to trouble any opponent, but many believe Spain's midfield control and defensive organisation will eventually prove decisive. Prediction trend Common scoreline Main reasoning Spain win 2-1, 2-0 Superior midfield, better defensive structure Belgium upset 2-1 or penalties Clinical transitions, De Bruyne creativity Spain concern Counter-attacks Doku and Lukaku attacking space Belgium concern Defending wide areas Yamal and Nico Williams stretching back line

One thing to know about Spain Spain have evolved beyond the possession-only identity that defined their golden generation. While they still dominate the ball more than almost any team in international football, De la Fuente has added greater directness through Yamal and Williams, making Spain significantly more dangerous in transition than previous versions. On top of that, their unbreakable defence in the tournament so far makes them one of the toughest opponents for any side to beat. One thing to know about Belgium Belgium may no longer possess the same golden generation that reached the 2018 World Cup semifinals, but Garcia has successfully built a more balanced side around experienced leaders and emerging attackers.