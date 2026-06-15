Spain vs Cabo Verde LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Yamal starts from bench; ESP 0-0 CPV (1st half)

2010 champions Spain will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign today with a Group H clash against tournament debutants Cabo Verde at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

La Roja enter the competition among the favourites after their Euro 2024 triumph and will be aiming to make a strong statement in their opening match.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, are set for a historic first-ever World Cup appearance after edging past Cameroon in qualification and will be hoping to pull off a major upset against one of football’s traditional powerhouses.

Spain eye dominant start despite injury scares

Spain arrive in North America carrying significant momentum after a dominant qualifying campaign and their success at Euro 2024. Coach Luis de la Fuente has assembled one of the tournament’s strongest squads, boasting a midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri and Fabian Ruiz.

However, Spain will be without teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, while fellow winger Nico Williams is also struggling with fitness concerns. Their absence is expected to hand starting opportunities to Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres in attack alongside Mikel Oyarzabal, who has recovered from a minor injury concern. Despite the setbacks, Spain remain overwhelming favourites and are expected to dominate possession against the World Cup newcomers.

Cabo Verde looking for dream debut

Cabo Verde’s qualification for the expanded 48-team World Cup was one of African football’s biggest success stories. Guided by coach Bubista, the Blue Sharks secured their maiden appearance on the global stage after finishing ahead of Cameroon in qualification.

Facing Spain in their first-ever World Cup match represents the toughest possible challenge, but Cabo Verde will look to embrace the occasion. Captain Ryan Mendes and defender Logan Costa will be key figures as the African side is expected to adopt a disciplined defensive approach and look to threaten on the counterattack. Avoiding an early collapse and staying competitive against the European giants will be the primary objective for the debutants.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Cabo Verde: Starting 11

Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Gavi

Cabo Verde starting 11: Vozinha, Stopira Lopes Cabral, Diney, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Moreira, Laros Duarte, Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Ryan Mendes, Dailon Livramento

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Cabo Verde live telecast:

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cabo Verde will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Cabo Verde live streaming:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Spain and Cabo Verde will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

Check all the live updates of the Spain vs Cabo Verde match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 here