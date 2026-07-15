Spain dismantle France in semis to reach first World Cup final since 2010

Spain arrived at the Fifa World Cup 2026 semifinal with fewer goals and less noise surrounding them than France. They left Texas looking like the tournament’s most complete team.

A 2-0 victory over Didier Deschamps’ side sent La Roja into their first World Cup final since their title-winning campaign in 2010 and moved the European champions within one match of holding football’s two biggest international trophies simultaneously.

Mikel Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty after Lamine Yamal drew a foul from Lucas Digne, before Pedro Porro completed a sharp combination with Dani Olmo early in the second half.

The scoreline, however, captured only part of Spain’s superiority.

Les Blues entered the semifinal with the competition’s most feared attack and Kylian Mbappe leading the Golden Boot race. Yet they did not record a shot on target until the 81st minute and finished with only two as Spain denied their forwards possession, space and momentum. Spain will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. France will meet the loser of that semifinal in the third-place match in Miami on Saturday. Spain turn possession into a defensive weapon Spain’s victory was built not merely on keeping the ball, but on controlling where France could receive it.

Their midfield circulated possession patiently, shifted the French block from side to side and accelerated whenever a passing lane appeared. When Spain lost the ball, their counter-press prevented France from releasing Mbappe, Bradley Barcola or Ousmane Dembele into open space. France’s attackers thrive when matches become stretched. Spain refused to allow that. Spain's Pedro Porro celebrates after the match as they advance to the World Cup final. Photo: Reuters Porro said keeping possession was one of the decisive factors behind the victory, describing the performance as the product of all 26 members of the squad rather than a handful of stars.

Spain frequently resembled a club side rather than a national team assembled for a short tournament. The positioning was coordinated, the passing options appeared almost automatic and players knew where to move before receiving the ball. France, by contrast, spent long periods reacting rather than dictating. The gap became especially pronounced in midfield. Rodri, Fabian Ruiz and Olmo repeatedly created passing triangles around France’s central players, drawing them forward and opening space behind them. By the closing minutes, Spanish supporters were responding to extended passing sequences with chants of “ole” as France chased the ball without threatening to regain control.

How Spain forced the opening goal The first decisive moment came in the 22nd minute. Marc Cucurella delivered a deep cross into the France penalty area. Digne controlled the ball on his chest but, as he attempted to clear it, Yamal moved across him and absorbed the left-back’s follow-through. Referee Ivan Barton immediately awarded the penalty. Replays raised a question over whether the ball had struck Yamal’s arm shortly before the foul. However, the contact appeared close to the shoulder line, while the winger’s arm remained tucked within his natural body shape. The penalty decision was therefore allowed to stand.

Oyarzabal struck firmly beyond Mike Maignan for his fifth goal of the tournament. France had not trailed previously at this World Cup. The goal confronted them with a situation their free-scoring run had largely allowed them to avoid: breaking down an organised opponent while chasing the match. A hydration break soon afterwards gave Deschamps an opportunity to reorganise his players. It did little to alter the rhythm. France’s attacking stars disappear from the contest France briefly threatened through Barcola in the opening stages when he escaped Porro and advanced towards the Spanish penalty area. His cross was blocked, and the move proved to be France’s only meaningful attack during the first hour.

Thereafter, almost every promising French move broke down before reaching Mbappe. Michael Olise had an early opportunity to release the captain but failed to execute the pass. That became a recurring problem. Olise, Barcola and Dembele often recognised the right option but overhit, delayed or misplaced the final ball. Mbappe was increasingly isolated and repeatedly caught offside. With Spain keeping their defensive distances compact, he received few opportunities to turn and accelerate towards goal. Olise moved towards the right wing in an attempt to escape Cucurella but found no greater freedom. His frustration showed in a late challenge on Rodri that could have produced a yellow card.

Spain's Marc Cucurella in action with France's Michael Olise. Photo: Reuters Dembele changed positions without influencing the game, while Barcola was replaced by Desire Doue before the hour. Rayan Cherki later came on for Olise, but by then Spain had doubled their advantage. France’s first effort on target arrived only in the 81st minute. Unai Simon raced from his goal to challenge Mbappe, and the loose ball fell to Doue. His attempted finish lacked power and was comfortably saved. The chance reflected France’s performance: hurried, imprecise and well below the attacking standard they had established earlier in the tournament.

Deschamps accepted that Spain had been technically superior. “The players are devastated, but we have to be clear-headed: technically, we were second best,” he said after the match. Saliba injury deepens France’s problems France’s difficult first half became worse when William Saliba was forced off with an injury. The Arsenal defender had acknowledged earlier in the tournament that he had been managing physical discomfort for several months. He had continued playing through minor problems during Arsenal’s domestic and European campaigns before joining the national squad. His departure disrupted France’s most established central-defensive partnership. Maxence Lacroix replaced him and earned only his sixth international appearance in one of the biggest matches of his career. Although France avoided an immediate collapse, they lost some of Saliba’s composure, anticipation and ability to progress the ball under pressure.

William Saliba with teammates after sustaining an injury. Photo: Reuters The injury will also concern Arsenal. Saliba is central to their defensive structure, and the Premier League champions begin their title defence in just over a month. France fail to act on Spain’s warning Spain had already come close to a second goal before half-time when Dayot Upamecano denied Ruiz with a last-ditch intervention. The warning signs became clearer after the interval. France’s midfield appeared increasingly fatigued and disorganised as Spain moved the ball around their pressure. Aymeric Laporte stepped forward from defence and found Olmo between the midfield and back line, an area France struggled to protect.

Olmo’s positioning was central to Spain’s control. He repeatedly drifted into pockets behind France’s midfield, forcing defenders to decide whether to step forward and leave space or remain deep and allow him to turn. The second goal followed the same pattern. Porro moved inside from the right and exchanged passes with Olmo before finishing past Maignan. The sequence was simple in appearance but was made possible by Spain’s movement and France’s inability to close the central spaces. At 2-0, Spain no longer needed to chase another goal. They could control possession, manage the tempo and wait for France to take increasingly desperate risks.

France never found a route back. Rodri controls another major match At the centre of Spain’s performance was Rodri. The Spain captain has endured an injury-disrupted period since helping his country win Euro 2024, but his display against France suggested he has returned close to his Ballon d’Or-winning level. Rodri controlled Spain’s possession through short combinations and longer switches of play. More importantly, he repeatedly anticipated where France intended to attack. Late in the first half, he stepped across Dembele to regain possession before the forward could advance. Soon afterwards, he moved towards the left to block a Digne cross.

Rodri also dominated the physical contests in midfield, allowing Ruiz and Olmo to operate higher up the pitch. France’s nearest player, usually Olise, spent much of the match trying to close him down without succeeding. Each failed press created additional space for another Spanish midfielder. The performance reinforced an enduring truth about knockout football: star forwards often decide isolated moments, but elite midfielders determine the conditions in which those moments can occur. Rodri ensured France’s forwards rarely received such an opportunity. Yamal finds his defining World Cup performance Yamal had entered the World Cup carrying a hamstring problem that restricted his involvement during the opening phase of the tournament.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente had predicted before the semifinal that the winger’s defining performance was still to come. Against France, Yamal looked sharper, more aggressive and more willing to attack defenders directly. His run across Digne created the penalty, while his movement repeatedly pushed the French left-back towards his own goal. Yamal did not score or register the final pass for either goal, but his influence changed how France defended. Digne could not advance freely, and additional cover was often required whenever the teenager received possession. Spain’s progression without relying entirely on Yamal may prove equally significant.

Spain's Lamine Yamal in action. Photo: Reuters They have reached the final through collective control rather than individual dependence. Yamal can decide matches, but the team’s structure does not collapse when he is contained or unavailable. Were Spain underestimated? Spain’s route to the semifinal had attracted less attention than France’s. Their opening draw against Cape Verde was viewed as a disappointment. Subsequent group victories over Saudi Arabia and Uruguay were not regarded as conclusive evidence that Spain could dominate the tournament’s strongest teams. Yamal’s injury also removed some of the spectacle expected from one of football’s most marketable young players.

Yet Spain arrived against France having avoided defeat in regulation or extra time since March 2023. A penalty-shootout loss to Portugal in the Nations League final was their only setback during that period. Their semifinal display brought their qualities together in one match: defensive organisation, midfield control, positional discipline, patient possession and the ability to press immediately after losing the ball. France had scored freely throughout the tournament. Spain reduced them to hopeful passes, isolated runs and late frustration. Mbappe’s booking for a challenge on Simon towards the end reflected how completely the contest had moved away from France.

Golden Boot race remains open France’s elimination from the title race does not end Mbappe’s pursuit of the Golden Boot because he could still play in the third-place match. The fixture is often regarded as an unwanted obligation, but it can influence individual scoring awards. Just Fontaine scored four times in the 1958 third-place match to finish that tournament with a record 13 goals. Mbappe and Messi currently lead the 2026 race with eight goals each. Fifa World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings Player Team Goals Kylian Mbappe France 8 Lionel Messi Argentina 8 Erling Haaland Norway 7 Jude Bellingham England 6 Harry Kane England 6 Ousmane Dembele France 5 Mikel Oyarzabal Spain 5

Mbappe’s prospects may depend on whether he starts in Miami and how seriously France approach the match. Messi or Kane, meanwhile, could be involved in Sunday’s final, where chances are likely to be harder to create. Oyarzabal’s penalty moved him alongside Dembele on five goals and added another attacking option to a Spain team whose success has not depended on one scorer. A minor refereeing oddity Barton delivered a largely controlled performance, including the immediate penalty decision in the first half. His most unusual moment came when he attempted to organise a free kick and realised he had entered the field without his vanishing spray. Play was briefly delayed while he collected a spare can from the fourth official.

Referee Ivan Barton is handed his spray bottle before a free-kick. Photo: Reuters It was a minor interruption in a match otherwise governed by Spain’s precision. Spain now stand one victory from another golden era Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph came at the height of an era defined by Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and a style of possession football that changed the international game. The current side is different. It moves the ball with similar confidence but plays with greater vertical speed and presses more aggressively after losing possession. Rodri provides the central authority. Olmo and Ruiz find space around him. Porro and Cucurella offer width and energy. Yamal gives Spain unpredictability, while Oyarzabal supplies composure in decisive moments.