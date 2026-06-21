Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 2026: Spain look to secure first win; kick-off at 9:30 PM

2010 champions Spain will be looking to secure their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Saudi Arabia in a Group H match today at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta.

Spain, in their campaign opener, played out a 0-0 draw against debutants Cape Verde, with sub-par performances from strikers Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal. Winger Lamine Yamal was introduced in the 70th minute and created some good scoring chances but was unable to help his team break the deadlock.

Spain will be desperate for a win, as a loss or draw against Saudi Arabia could put them in a troublesome position in the race for Round of 32 qualification.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia are coming into the match with a little more confidence than Spain, as they played out a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. With all four teams tied on one point each, Saudi Arabia will have the chance to create a huge upset if they hold Spain to a draw or somehow manage to secure a win over them.

Spain hope attacking stars can make the difference

Luis de la Fuente's men enter the contest under pressure after failing to convert their dominance into goals against Cape Verde. Spain enjoyed 74 per cent possession and attempted 27 shots in the opener but lacked the cutting edge required to secure all three points.

The return to full fitness of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams could provide the spark Spain need. Both attackers made substitute appearances in the opener after recovering from hamstring issues and are expected to push for starting roles, potentially replacing Ferran Torres and Gavi. However, Víctor Muñoz remains unavailable with an injury, while Mikel Merino is also doubtful.

Despite the disappointing start, Spain remain among the tournament favourites and will back their possession-based game to unlock the Saudi defence.

Saudi Arabia seek another upset with disciplined approach

Saudi Arabia arrive with renewed confidence after claiming a valuable point against Uruguay. Abdulelah Al Amri's opener had put the Green Falcons on course for victory before Maxi Araújo's late equaliser ensured the points were shared.

Coach Georgios Donis is expected to retain the side that impressed in the opening fixture. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who has scored 27 goals in 111 appearances for his country, will once again be central to Saudi Arabia's attacking plans, while Firas Al Buraikan is set to spearhead the frontline.

The Green Falcons earned praise for their organised defensive structure against Uruguay and will likely adopt a similar approach against Spain. Having already shown they can frustrate higher-ranked opponents, Saudi Arabia will be confident of causing another surprise and strengthening their chances of progressing from Group H.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia: Starting 11

Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Alex Baena, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal

Saudi Arabia starting 11: Mohammed Al Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Abdullah Al Amri, Nawaf Al-Harbi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Ziyad Alkhaibari, Feras Albrikan, Salem Al-Dawsari

FIFA World Cup 2026 Spain vs Saudi Arabia live telecast:

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