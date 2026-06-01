Teenager Hugo Sochurek named in Czech Republic's FIFA World Cup squad

Sparta Prague midfielder Hugo Sochurek was included in the Czech Republic squad for the World Cup after he became the youngest player for the national team in a warmup game against Kosovo.

The Czechs won 2-1 and 17-year-old Sochurek came on as a substitute on Sunday. Immediately after the game, coach Miroslav Koubek cut his initial selection of 29 to the final 26.

FC Cincinnati midfielder Pavel Bucha, Mlada Boleslav forward Christophe Kabongo and Viktoria Plzen midfielder Tomas Ladra didn't make the final cut.

"Probably the worst moment of my coaching career," said Koubek, the 74-year-old veteran.

In good news for the Czechs, attacking midfielder Adam Hlozek of Hoffenheim, who has recently recovered from long-term calf and foot injuries, returned to the squad to play his first game for the national team since June and scored a goal.

The 23-year-old has played 42 international games, scoring five times. The team was scheduled to leave for the United States later Sunday to play one more warmup against Guatemala in New Jersey on June 4. The team mainstays included Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc, Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick and West Ham midfield Tomas Soucek. Koubek also included two Slavia Prague players - forward Tomas Chory and defender David Doudera - who were suspended for disciplinary reasons by the club for the rest of the season and transfer-listed. During the World Cup, the Czechs will be based in Mansfield, Texas. They will open the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada against South Korea on June 11 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Their other Group A opponents are South Africa (Atlanta, June 18) and Mexico (Mexico City, June 25).