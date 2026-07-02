The mastermind behind France's machine: Deschamps eyes perfect WC farewell

For nearly three decades, one man has stood at the centre of France's greatest footballing moments.

First as the captain who lifted the nation's maiden FIFA World Cup in 1998. Then as the coach who restored Les Bleus to the summit of world football in 2018. And now, in what he has confirmed will be his final tournament in charge, Didier Deschamps has once again transformed France into one of the favourites for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The statistics are staggering. France have won all four group-stage matches, scored 13 goals, conceded only twice and head into the knockout rounds carrying the aura of a side that knows exactly how to navigate tournament football.

Much of that confidence stems not just from the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe or the emergence of a devastating new-look attack, but from the man standing calmly on the touchline. A manager who keeps reinventing France Deschamps has never believed success should become routine. Throughout his 14 years as France manager, every major tournament has seen subtle tactical evolution. The pragmatic, defensively disciplined champions of Russia 2018 have gradually evolved into one of international football's most entertaining attacking teams. Against Sweden, France became the first nation at the 2026 World Cup to score at least three goals in five consecutive World Cup matches, underlining just how dramatically their attacking identity has changed.

ALSO READ: Fifa WC: Mexico end 40-year knockout drought, beat Ecuador 2-0 to enter R16 While Deschamps built previous successes around defensive organisation and midfield control, this French side thrives on movement, pace and positional freedom. Trusting a new generation At the heart of France's transformation lies arguably the most frightening attacking quartet in the tournament. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola have overwhelmed opponents with relentless pace, fluid movement and technical brilliance. Rather than restricting their creativity, Deschamps has built his tactical system around it. Operating in a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation, the front four constantly interchange positions, making them almost impossible to mark. Opponents have noticed.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken described France's frontline as "the best in the competition by far", while Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres admitted the constant positional rotations made defending almost impossible. Didier Deschamps honours Competition Honours FIFA World Cup 1998 UEFA European Championship 2000 UEFA Champions League 1992–93 (Marseille), 1995–96 (Juventus) Serie A 1994–95, 1996–97, 1997–98 (Juventus) Ligue 1 1989–90, 1991–92 (Marseille) FA Cup 1999–2000 (Chelsea) Intercontinental Cup 1996 (Juventus) UEFA Super Cup 1996 (Juventus) Trophée des Champions 1990 (Marseille) Didier Deschamps Honours as a Manager International Competition Honours FIFA World Cup Winner (2018), ???? Runner-up (2022) UEFA Nations League 2020–21 UEFA European Championship Runner-up (2016) Mbappe leads the World Cup scoring charts with six goals, Dembele has added four, Olise has become the tournament's leading creator with five assists, while Barcola continues to stretch defences with intelligent movement. Yet Deschamps insists the collective always comes before individual brilliance.

The calm behind the chaos Perhaps Deschamps' greatest strength has never been tactics alone. It has been his ability to manage pressure. Few coaches understand tournament football better. As a player, he captained France to the 1998 World Cup and UEFA Euro 2000 titles. As manager, he has taken France to the quarter-finals in 2014, the Euro 2016 final, the 2018 World Cup title and the 2022 World Cup final. Now comes another knockout campaign. His players consistently speak about the clarity he provides. Rather than allowing external expectations to influence preparations, Deschamps focuses on incremental improvements, something that has defined his coaching philosophy throughout his career. Following the victory over Sweden, he refused to celebrate prematurely.

"We always have to be more demanding," he said. "The opponents are going to become stronger." That mentality has become embedded within the squad. A legacy built on evolution When Deschamps first took charge in 2012, France were still recovering from years of instability following the 2010 World Cup disaster. He rebuilt the dressing room, restored discipline and slowly created one of the deepest talent pools in international football. The current squad reflects that evolution. Veterans such as N'Golo Kante and Aurelien Tchouameni provide balance, while younger stars continue to emerge without disrupting the team's structure.

Even Mbappe acknowledges the transformation. "We're much more offensive than in 2018 and 2022," the captain said. "You can see the evolution, his personal touch and the arrival of young talent." It is perhaps Deschamps' greatest coaching achievement, constantly refreshing France without losing the winning culture he established. One final World Cup mission Deschamps confirmed earlier this year that he will step down after the tournament. That announcement has only added extra motivation to an already driven squad. France now stand just four victories away from becoming only the third nation to reach three consecutive FIFA World Cup finals after Germany and Brazil. The road ahead is challenging.