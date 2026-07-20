The World Cup's business divide: FIFA cashes in, host cities pay the price

Independent economists, however, remain sceptical. Studies of previous tournaments suggest official forecasts often overstate long-term gains by overlooking public expenditure, temporary employment and displaced tourism. Both the 1994 World Cup in the US and Brazil 2014 sparked debate after economic returns fell short of expectations. Ultimately, for host cities, success is measured not by packed stadiums or television audiences, but by whether the infrastructure, tourism and investment generated by the tournament deliver lasting value beyond the final whistle.