The World Cup's business divide: FIFA cashes in, host cities pay the price

Independent economists, however, remain sceptical. Studies of previous tournaments suggest official forecasts often overstate long-term gains by overlooking public expenditure, temporary employment and displaced tourism. Both the 1994 World Cup in the US and Brazil 2014 sparked debate after economic returns fell short of expectations. Ultimately, for host cities, success is measured not by packed stadiums or television audiences, but by whether the infrastructure, tourism and investment generated by the tournament deliver lasting value beyond the final whistle.
Overall does not mean for all
The commercial success of the 2026 Fifa World Cup is likely to reinforce Fifa’s belief that bigger tournaments generate bigger business. It is, therefore, little surprise that discussions over expanding the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams have already surfaced, with Fifa president Gianni Infantino saying the proposal deserves consideration.